What is the best PC to buy for Battlefield 2042? This is where our curated PC build coverage today will find us listing out today’s best priced computer hardware and peripherals to meet the demands that a game like Battlefield 2042 might put on the gaming PC. In doing this we keep in mind our need to deliver the game reliably with ultra settings selected, using 1080p monitor resolution. Prices found here today are checked daily to make sure that the components we aare putting into our Battlefield 2042 represent good value for money.