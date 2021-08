The Terminator franchise has gone through a number of ups and downs over the decades, with one of the more disappointing entries into the series being 2015's Terminator: Genisys, an installment that director Alan Taylor says made him "lose the will to live as a director." Having earned acclaim for his directing efforts on series like Game of Thrones and Mad Men, Taylor was drawn to the material for the opportunity to collaborate with Arnold Schwarzenegger and James Cameron, with the director also thinking he could make his own contributions to correct the issues he had with the script, only to lead to a disastrous experience on all fronts.