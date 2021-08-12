Cancel
18 wheels of steel american long haul System Requirements

 5 days ago

Graphics: 64 MB AGP DirectX® 9 and T&L compatible video accelerator card. Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4000+. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 4830 512MB or NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GT. VRAM: 128MB. RAM: 1 GB. HDD: 0MB. DirectX 9 Compatible Graphics Card.

Bus Simulator 21 System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-3340 3.1GHz / AMD FX-8300. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB. Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 6-Core 2.8GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 2400G. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060. VRAM: 8GB. RAM:...
Aliens: Fireteam System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 3.1GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 910e. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7770 1GB GDDR5 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 1GB. Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2GHz / AMD Ryzen 3 3200G. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 460 4GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050. RAM:...
Dysfunctional Systems System Requirements

OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Pentium 4 1.8GHz / AMD Athlon XP 1700+. Graphics: AMD Radeon X600 Series or NVIDIA GeForce 210. Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4200+. Graphics: AMD Radeon X1900 GT or NVIDIA GeForce GT 340. RAM: 3...
Spintires: MudRunner - American Wilds System Requirements

OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-560 3.3GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 805. Graphics: AMD Radeon R7 240 v2 2GB or NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 v2. Processor: Intel Core i7-860 Quad 2.80GHz / AMD FX-8120. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7850 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti. RAM: 6...
Sudden Strike 2 System Requirements

OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Pentium 4 1.8GHz / AMD Athlon XP 1700+. Graphics: AMD Radeon X600 Series or NVIDIA GeForce 210. Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4200+. Graphics: AMD Radeon X1900 GT or NVIDIA GeForce GT 340. RAM: 2...
Halo Infinite System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD FX-8320. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 380 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB. Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K 4-Core 4.0GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1600. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070. RAM: 16 GB. HDD:...
Train Sim World 2020 System Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 Service Pack 1, Windows 8 / 8.1 or Windows 10. Processor: Intel Core i5-4690 @ 3.5 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X @ 3.7 GHz. Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti or AMD Radeon R9 270 with 2 GB VRAM or more. DirectX: Version 10. Network:...
Incoming Forces System Requirements

Graphics: AMD Radeon 7000 64mb or NVIDIA GeForce 256. Processor: Intel Pentium 4 1.4GHz / AMD Duron 2.0GHz. PC System Analysis For Incoming Forces Requirements. You need a Pentium 4 1.4GHz or Duron 2.0GHz processor coupled with a GeForce 6100 to run Incoming Forces system requirements at recommended. You can expect to get around 60FPS at 1080p screen res on high graphics settings with this hardware. 0MB will also be needed to achieve the Incoming Forces rec specs and get 60FPS. System memory for min is 0MB. Make sure your GPU can run DirectX 9.00 or Incoming Forces won’t run. We suggest a 14 year old PC to play smoothly.
Deathloop System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD FX-8320. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 380 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB. Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K 4-Core 4.0GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1600. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070. RAM: 16 GB. HDD:...
Psychonauts 2 System Requirements

OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-2115C 2.0GHz / AMD Athlon II X3 455. Graphics: AMD Radeon R7 240 2GB or NVIDIA GeForce GT 720 v2. Processor: Intel Core i5-750S 2.4GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 965. Graphics: AMD Radeon R7 250X or NVIDIA GeForce GT 740 v2 EVGA...
Lost in Random System Requirements

PC System Analysis For Lost in Random Requirements. To run Lost in Random on high graphics settings your PC will require at least a 8GB GeForce GTX 1070 / Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB with a Core i7-7700K 4-Core 4.2GHz or Ryzen 7 2700X CPU. For your PC to completely meet the recommended requirements you will also need 16 GB system memory. To run Lost in Random even on low graphics settings your PC will require at least a 2GB GeForce GTX 750 / Radeon R9 270X with a Core i3-6300 3.8GHz or FX-6100 CPU. This will return an average of 30 frames per second. To be able to run at all you will need at least 8 GB system memory. Your GPU is expected to be able to deliver DirectX 12.00.
Frostpunk 2 System Requirements

Processor: Intel Pentium Dual Core E5800 3.20GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4400+. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB. Frostpunk 2 requires a Radeon RX 580 4GB graphics card with a Core i5-4460 3.2GHz or FX-8350 processor to reach the recommended specs, achieving high graphics setting on 1080p. For your PC to completely meet the recommended requirements you will also need 16 GB system memory. To run Frostpunk 2 even on low graphics settings your PC will require at least a 2GB GeForce GTX 660 / Radeon R7 370 with a Pentium Dual Core E5800 3.20GHz or Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4400+ CPU. This will return an average of 30 frames per second. Minimum RAM requirements are 8 GB system memory.
Steel Division 2 - Burning Baltics System Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 / 8.1 / 7 with Service Pack 1. Processor: Intel Celeron G4920 (Legacy: i3-2100) , AMD Athlon 200GE. Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GT 1030 (Legacy: Nvidia GeForce GTS 450), AMD Radeon RX 460 (Legacy: ATI Radeon HD 5570) DirectX: Version 11. Storage: 1 GB available space. Official...
Star Citizen System Requirements

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB. Your PC will need a graphics card thats as powerful as a GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB/Radeon RX 570 4GB and it should be paired with either a FX-8350/Core i7-3770 4-Core 3.4GHz CPU to match the Star Citizen recommended system specs. This PC setup will deliver 60 Frames Per Second on High graphics settings on 1080p monitor resolution. Star Citizen needs a Radeon RX 470 4GB graphics card to play on low settings, with a Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz or Phenom II X4 940 processor to reach the minimum specs, achieving 30FPS on 1080p monitor res. You should also have 16 GB system memory for min specs. You will require a DirectX 12.00 GPU.
DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2 System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD Ryzen 3 2200G. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 280 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB. Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K 4-Core 4.0GHz / AMD Ryzen R7 1700. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060. VRAM: 5.859375GB.
Riders Republic System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-560 3.3GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 805. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780. Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K 3.4GHz / AMD FX-8370. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 590 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660. RAM: 16 GB. HDD: 50...
Farming Simulator 22 1080p Ultra Custom PC Build Review

What is the best PC to buy for Farming Simulator 22? This is where our curated PC build coverage today will find us listing out today’s best priced computer hardware and peripherals to meet the demands that a game like Farming Simulator 22 might put on the gaming PC. Making our build requirement, when speccing this computer, to find the sweetest price point for our hardware list that can deliver the best FPS on ultra graphics settings, returning the visuals upon a 1080p monitor screen. The hardware selection should give us all a good jumping off point when considering what might prove a good build and price for a PC to run Farming Simulator 22. We will update prices here as they change and switch out components as new, better hardware is released.
Immortals: Fenyx Rising System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-2400 3.1GHz / AMD FX-6300. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 280X or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660. Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 4-Core 3.4GHz / AMD FX-8350. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 290 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB. VRAM: 4GB. RAM: 8 GB. HDD: 28 GB.
Kena: Bridge of Spirits System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-3220 3.3GHz / AMD FX-6100. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7750 1GB GDDR5 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 1GB. Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K 4-Core 4.0GHz / AMD Ryzen R7 1700. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070. VRAM: 7.8125GB.
Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-10100T 4-Core 3.00GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 2400GE 4-Core 3.2GHz. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6700 6GB or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB. Processor: Intel Core i7-9700T 8-Core 2.0GHz / AMD FX-9370. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060.

