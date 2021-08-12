Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Yu-Gi-Oh! Online: Duel Evolution System Requirements

game-debate.com
 5 days ago

OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Pentium 4 1.8GHz / AMD Athlon XP 1700+. Graphics: AMD Radeon X600 Series or NVIDIA GeForce 210. Processor: Intel Celeron E1200 Dual-Core 1.6GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4000+. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 6550D or NVIDIA GeForce GT 230. RAM: 2 GB.

www.game-debate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#System Requirements#Amd Graphics#Athlon 64 X2#Intel#Duel Evolution
Related
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

The Wayward Realms System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5-2300 2.8GHz / AMD FX-8120. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 6970 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 470. Processor: Intel Core i7-4820K 4-Core 3.70GHz / AMD FX-9370. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070. System Memory: 16 GB RAM. Storage: 40 GB Hard drive space. Bugfixes...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Diablo Immortal System Requirements

Operating System Windows® XP/Windows Vista/Windows 7/Windows 8 (latest service packs) with DX 9.0c. Processor Intel® Pentium® D or AMD Athlon™ 64 X2. Video NVIDIA® GeForce® 7800GT or ATI Radeon™ X1950 Pro. Memory 2 GB RAM. Storage. 25 GB available HD space. Official Recommended Requirements. Operation system Windows® 7 / Windows®...
game-debate.com

Shift Happens System Requirements

Your PC will need a graphics card thats as powerful as a GeForce GTX 750 Ti/Radeon R7 260X and it should be paired with either a FX-6350/Core i5-4460 3.2GHz CPU to match the Shift Happens recommended system specs. This PC setup will deliver 60 Frames Per Second on High graphics settings on 1080p monitor resolution. 4 GB will also be needed to achieve the Shift Happens rec specs and get 60FPS. Shift Happens needs a graphics card thats at least as powerful as a GeForce GT 230 v2/Mobility Radeon HD 5650 paired with Phenom II X4 N930/Pentium G620 2.6GHz CPU to match the min specs. This PC setup will deliver 25-35 Frame Per Second at Low graphics setting on 720p resolution. You should also have 2 GB system memory for min specs. You will require a DirectX 9.00 GPU. We suggest a 8 year old PC to play smoothly.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Rainbow Six Extraction System Requirements

PC System Analysis For Rainbow Six Extraction Requirements. Rainbow Six Extraction is using the AnvilNext game engine. Your PC will need a graphics card thats as powerful as a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB/Radeon RX 580 4GB and it should be paired with either a Ryzen R5 1500X/Core i7-4790K 4-Core 4.0GHz CPU to match the Rainbow Six Extraction recommended system specs. This PC setup will deliver 60 Frames Per Second on High graphics settings on 1080p monitor resolution. Rainbow Six Extraction needs a Radeon R9 290X graphics card to play on low settings, with a Core i5-4460 3.2GHz or Ryzen R3 1200 processor to reach the minimum specs, achieving 30FPS on 1080p monitor res. You should also have 8 GB system memory for min specs. You will require a DirectX 11.00 GPU. To summarise, Rainbow Six Extraction needs around a 2 year old PC to play at recommended settings.
Computersgame-debate.com

Ravenfield System Requirements

Your PC will need a graphics card thats as powerful as a GeForce GTX 750 Ti/Radeon HD 7850 and it should be paired with either a FX-8120/Core i7-860 Quad 2.80GHz CPU to match the Ravenfield recommended system specs. This PC setup will deliver 60 Frames Per Second on High graphics settings on 1080p monitor resolution. System memory required for Ravenfield is 6 GB performance memory. You should also have 2 GB system memory for min specs. You will require a DirectX 11.00 GPU. Recommended needs around a 7 year old PC to run.
Video Gameswepc.com

Mothergunship System Requirements

Mothergunship is a moderately demanding game – the majority of gaming PCs will be able to play it on at least low graphical presets at 1080p, but higher settings and resolutions will require more powerful specifications if you want smooth FPS. The official minimum and recommended system requirements for Mothergunship are listed below, though we usually assuming a bit more is needed just to be on the safe side.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i7 4770K, 3.40 Ghz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.20 Ghz. PC System Analysis For Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Requirements. Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition is using the Dawn Engine game engine. Your PC will need a graphics card thats as powerful as a GeForce GTX 1060/Radeon RX 480 8GB and it should be paired with either a Ryzen R5 1600/Core i7-4770K 4-Core 3.5GHz CPU to match the Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition recommended system specs. This PC setup will deliver 60 Frames Per Second on High graphics settings on 1080p monitor resolution. Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition needs a Radeon R9 380 graphics card to play on low settings, with a Core i3-3220 3.3GHz or FX-4300 processor to reach the minimum specs, achieving 30FPS on 1080p monitor res. You should also have 8 GB system memory for min specs. You will require a DirectX 12.00 GPU. To summarise, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition needs around a 5 year old PC to play at recommended settings.
FIFAgame-debate.com

New World 1080p Ultra Custom PC Build Review

This is a hand selected custom PC component build that will answer your question of, what PC should I buy next to play New World on. One that has the right gaming hardware to enjoy a great New World experience. We are going to choose these parts with the aim of keeping a high FPS rate on ultra graphics settings, getting its visuals from a 1080p resolution monitor screen. Every day we run through our carefully chosen gaming hardware and cherry pick today’s lowest priced hardware components to help us achieve this optimum PC build list.
game-debate.com

Brawlhalla System Requirements

Brawlhalla requires at least a Radeon X1900 GT or GeForce GT 340 to meet recommended requirements running on high graphics setting, with 1080p resolution. This hardware should achieve 60FPS. The RAM requirements are at least a 2 GB memory. Finally, Brawlhalla will need hardware that is a 15 year old PC or younger to run recommended.
Computersgame-debate.com

Dragon Front System Requirements

Dragon Front requires a Radeon R9 290 graphics card with a Core i5-4590 3.3GHz or FX-8350 processor to reach the recommended specs, achieving high graphics setting on 1080p. 8 GB will also be needed to achieve the Dragon Front rec specs and get 60FPS. Minimum RAM requirements are 8 GB system memory. Your graphics card will need to be capable of running DirectX 11.00. We suggest a 8 year old PC to play smoothly.
game-debate.com

Hollow Knight System Requirements

Graphics: GeForce 9800GTX+ (1GB) Graphics: GeForce 9800GTX+ (1GB) You need a Core i5-650 3.2GHz or Phenom 9850 Quad-Core processor coupled with a GeForce GTX 560 to run Hollow Knight system requirements at recommended. You can expect to get around 60FPS at 1080p screen res on high graphics settings with this hardware. 8 GB will also be needed to achieve the Hollow Knight rec specs and get 60FPS. Hollow Knight needs a graphics card thats at least as powerful as a GeForce 9800 GTX/Radeon HD 4850 paired with Athlon 5600B Dual Core/Pentium Dual Core E5200 2.5GHz CPU to match the min specs. This PC setup will deliver 25-35 Frame Per Second at Low graphics setting on 720p resolution. System memory for min is 4 GB. Make sure your GPU can run DirectX 11.00 or Hollow Knight won’t run. We suggest a 12 year old PC to play smoothly.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Star Wars: Squadrons System Requirements

Graphics Card (Nvidia): GeForce GTX 660 or Equivalent. Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 Kbps or faster Internet connection. Graphics Card (Nvidia): GeForce GTX 1060 or Equivalent. DirectX: 11.1. Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 Kbps or faster Internet connection. Hard Drive Space: 40GB. PC System Analysis For Star Wars: Squadrons Requirements.
game-debate.com

Expeditions: Viking System Requirements

PC System Analysis For Expeditions: Viking Requirements. Expeditions: Viking requires a Radeon R9 270 graphics card with a Core i7-2600 4-Core 3.40GHz or Ryzen R5 1400 processor to reach the recommended specs, achieving high graphics setting on 1080p. Minimum RAM requirements are 4 GB system memory. Your graphics card will need to be capable of running DirectX 11.00. In short you need a 8 year old PC for best Expeditions: Viking performance.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-3220 3.3GHz / AMD FX-6100. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7750 1GB GDDR5 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 1GB. Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K 4-Core 4.0GHz / AMD Ryzen R7 1700. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070. VRAM: 7.8125GB.
game-debate.com

Megaton Rainfall System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-6300 3.8GHz / AMD FX-4350. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 380 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB. Processor: Intel Core i5-4590 3.3GHz / AMD FX-8350. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 290 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB. RAM: 8 GB. HDD: 1 GB. DirectX 11...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Crysis Remastered System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-3450 3.1GHz / AMD Ryzen 3 3200G. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB. Processor: Intel Core i5-7600K 3.8GHz / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 4-Core 3.6GHz. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX...
Computersgame-debate.com

Lost Judgment System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 4-Core 3.4GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1400. To run Lost Judgment on high graphics settings your PC will require at least a 6GB GeForce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 580 4GB with a Core i7-6700 4-Core 3.4GHz or Ryzen R5 1400 CPU. 8 GB will also be needed to achieve the Lost Judgment rec specs and get 60FPS. Lost Judgment needs a graphics card thats at least as powerful as a GeForce GTX 660/Radeon HD 7870 paired with FX-8350/Core i5-3470 3.2GHz CPU to match the min specs. This PC setup will deliver 25-35 Frame Per Second at Low graphics setting on 720p resolution. To be able to run at all you will need at least 8 GB system memory. We suggest a 4 year old PC to play smoothly.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 3.1GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 910e. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7770 1GB GDDR5 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 1GB. Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2GHz / AMD Ryzen 3 3200G. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 460 4GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050. RAM:...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous System Requirements

PC System Analysis For Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Requirements. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous will require Radeon HD 6990 graphics card with a Core i7-920 Quad 2.67GHz or FX-8120 processor to reach the recommended specs, achieving high graphics setting on 1080p. 8 GB will also be needed to achieve the Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous rec specs and get 60FPS. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous needs a graphics card thats at least as powerful as a GeForce GT 240/Radeon R7 240 2GB paired with Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 5600+/Core 2 Duo E4600 2.4GHz CPU to match the min specs. This PC setup will deliver 25-35 Frame Per Second at Low graphics setting on 720p resolution. Don't try and play Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous without 6 GB, which helps get the 30FPS Another thing to consider is the DirectX capability of your GPU. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous needs a GPU capable of running DirectX 11.00. We suggest a 10 year old PC to play smoothly.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Riders Republic System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-560 3.3GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 805. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780. Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K 3.4GHz / AMD FX-8370. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 590 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660. RAM: 16 GB. HDD: 50...

Comments / 0

Community Policy