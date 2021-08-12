Cancel
Tabula Rasa System Requirements

game-debate.com
 5 days ago

Processor: Intel Pentium 4 2.53GHz / AMD Athlon XP 2500+. Graphics: AMD Radeon 9600 Series or NVIDIA GeForce FX 5700. Processor: Intel Pentium 4 3.46GHz / AMD Athlon XP 3500+. Graphics: AMD Radeon X1800 Series 256MB or NVIDIA GeForce 7800 GT. RAM: 2 GB. HDD: 5 GB. DirectX 9 Compatible...

www.game-debate.com

