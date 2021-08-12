Resident Evil 4 System Requirements

If you are asking yourself, what hardware components should I buy for my next PC so it can run Star Citizen then that is exactly what we will be doing in this review. Our challenge is in choosing the right priced PC items to get together an optimum build, which can meet the needs of Star Citizen. And so our expectations are that this game will confidently run with ultra settings selected, running 1080p as the native screen size. These prices and components will be reviewed daily so we can keep the best PC hardware for Star Citizen listed on the page.