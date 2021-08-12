Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Resistance System Requirements

game-debate.com
 5 days ago

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4200+. Your PC will need a graphics card thats as powerful as a GeForce GT 340/Radeon X1900 GT and it should be paired with either a Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4200+/Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz CPU to match the Resistance recommended system specs. This PC setup will deliver 60 Frames Per Second on High graphics settings on 1080p monitor resolution. System memory required for Resistance is 2 GB performance memory. You should also have 1 GB system memory for min specs. Recommended needs around a 11 year old PC to run.

www.game-debate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#System Requirements#The Resistance#System Analysis#Amd Athlon#Ghz#Intel Core
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin System Requirements

OS: WINDOWS® 10 (64-BIT Required) Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-3470 3.20 GHz (or equivalent AMD processor) or better. Sound Card: DirectSound compatible (must support DirectX® 9.0c or higher) Additional Notes: This game is expected to run at 1080p/30 FPS. If you don't have enough performance to run the game at your...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind System Requirements

Graphics: AMD Radeon Xpress 1200 Series or NVIDIA GeForce 6200 LE. Processor: Intel Pentium III / AMD Athlon XP 1600+. PC System Analysis For The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Requirements. Your PC will need a graphics card thats as powerful as a GeForce 6500/Radeon 9250 and it should be paired...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Battlefield 2042 1080p Ultra Custom PC Build Review

What is the best PC to buy for Battlefield 2042? This is where our curated PC build coverage today will find us listing out today’s best priced computer hardware and peripherals to meet the demands that a game like Battlefield 2042 might put on the gaming PC. In doing this we keep in mind our need to deliver the game reliably with ultra settings selected, using 1080p monitor resolution. Prices found here today are checked daily to make sure that the components we aare putting into our Battlefield 2042 represent good value for money.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i7 4770K, 3.40 Ghz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.20 Ghz. PC System Analysis For Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Requirements. Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition is using the Dawn Engine game engine. Your PC will need a graphics card thats as powerful as a GeForce GTX 1060/Radeon RX 480 8GB and it should be paired with either a Ryzen R5 1600/Core i7-4770K 4-Core 3.5GHz CPU to match the Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition recommended system specs. This PC setup will deliver 60 Frames Per Second on High graphics settings on 1080p monitor resolution. Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition needs a Radeon R9 380 graphics card to play on low settings, with a Core i3-3220 3.3GHz or FX-4300 processor to reach the minimum specs, achieving 30FPS on 1080p monitor res. You should also have 8 GB system memory for min specs. You will require a DirectX 12.00 GPU. To summarise, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition needs around a 5 year old PC to play at recommended settings.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin 1080p Ultra Custom PC Build Review

Our objective here is to enable us to explore what PC we could buy that can play Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, where we carefully find the right hardware components that can run Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin and meet its gaming needs while also heavily factoring in today’s best hardware component prices. We will therefore be aiming to run this game confidently each time with max graphics running, along with a 1080p monitor resolution. As new gaming components are released for PC we will continue to review prices here each day and consider swapping in and out better components.
Computersvmware.com

ESXi on MAC-Mini 2021 model

I need an urgent help on installation of ESXi7 on Mac-mini. ESXi gets installed on MAC-Mini successfully but doesn't detect the SSD;s. Has anyone tried running NAS along with MAC-Mini so that the NAS gets detected as datastore?. Below are the specs of Mac-mini. Hardware:3.2GHz 6‑core 8th‑generation Intel Core i7...
ComputersDigital Trends

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 review: A great laptop made even better

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 review: A great laptop made even better. “The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, now in its ninth generation, remains one of the very best high-end business laptops.”. Pros. Elegant look and feel. Solid productivity performance. Incredibly long battery life. Excellent keyboard. Long list of business-friendly...
Electronicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Gaming-PC bei Aldi: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 und Intel Core i9-11900KF

Both Aldi Nord and Aldi Süd will sell the high-end PC Erazer Hunter X20 for 3700 euros from August 26, 2021. Also included are Intel’s fastest desktop processor, the Core i9-11900KF, and Nvidia’s fastest GeForce graphics card, the RTX 3090. If the price is secondary, you can hardly get any faster components to play with at the moment.
Computerslaptopmag.com

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 (2021) review: Pushing the limit

The ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 is Asus’ most powerful gaming laptop, showcasing the might of an AMD CPU and an Nvidia RTX 30 GPU. But an expensive price makes this beast out of reach for most gamers. Today's best Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 G733 deals. We check over...
Cell PhonesLiliputing

Lilbits: Intel Arc graphics, Debian 11, Asus ROG Phone 5s, and PinePhone Keyboard

Intel says its new graphics technology formerly known as DG2 will launch in early 2022, as part of a new Intel Arc brand for high-performance graphics products. With support for features including 4K upscaling, variable rate shading, and real-time ray tracing, Intel is bringing the sort of features that had previously been the realm of NVIDIA or AMD GPUs.
Technologynotebookcheck.net

Realme will finally debut its first-gen laptop later in August 2021

Various official and non-official tips over the last few months have hinted at the 2021 debut of Realme's first-gen Book. Now, the OEM has made this event a reality by announcing that the device will be launched alongside the GT flagship smartphone in India on August 18, 2021. Despite indications...
ComputersHEXUS.net

COLORFUL Launches B560 Mini-ITX Motherboards

COLORFUL Launches B560 Mini-ITX Motherboards and Compact RTX 3060 Mini Graphics Card. The COLORFUL CVN B560I Gaming Series mini-ITX motherboards come in two models – the CVN B560I Gaming Frozen with a white and silver color and the CVN B560I Gaming Pro with black and silver color. The two models ensure builders can have matching colors in either black or white PC builds. To complement the new mini-ITX motherboards, COLORFUL also introduces the iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Mini OC graphics card with a compact 182mm length. With this, COLORFUL enthusiasts can build an all-COLORFUL small form factor gaming PC.
Technologypetapixel.com

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Review: Small Update, Huge Performance Gain

When Razer announced the “mid-2021” Blade 15 Advanced back in May, it seemed like a standard refresh. The company swapped out the 10th-Gen Intel CPUs in the “early-2021” model for 11th-Gen processors and added a new anti-fingerprint coating to the chassis. No big deal, right? Wrong — that 11th-Gen processor has allowed Razer to upgrade just about everything under the hood of the latest Advanced model, leading to a huge performance uplift.
Computersonmsft.com

Surface Laptop 4 Review: Fourth times a charm for Microsoft

Microsoft's latest laptop offering has been on the market for some time and the Surface Laptop 4 is proving to be a steady performer in 2021. While it tends to be on the more expensive side the performance versus price equation, bloat free and minimalistic design paired with up to 60% graphics improvements are intangibles that make this year's upgrade worthwhile.
ElectronicsThe Verge

How to choose between the Dell XPS 13 OLED and the Asus ZenBook 13 OLED

OLED has been commonplace in high-end TVs for quite a while, but it’s still making its way into the laptop mainstream. That’s good news for shoppers looking for a more vibrant multimedia experience. OLED panels have unbeatable contrast ratios, combining the blackest possible blacks with the whitest possible whites. They bring entertainment to a new level, and they can lend a hand with creative photo and video work, too.
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Shrink your PC build with Colorful’s latest mini-ITX motherboard and RTX 3060 GPU

Colorful Technology unveiled two new models to its motherboard and GPU lineup, specifically targeted to PC enthusiasts who enjoy small form factor builds. The CVN B560I Gaming Series mini-ITX motherboards come in two models – the CVN B560I Gaming Frozen with a white and silver color and the CVN B560I Gaming Pro with black and silver color. The two models ensure builders can have matching colors in either black or white PC builds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy