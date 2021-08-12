Cancel
Trepidation System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4200+. Your PC will need a graphics card thats as powerful as a GeForce GT 340/Radeon X1900 GT and it should be paired with either a Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4200+/Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz CPU to match the Trepidation recommended system specs. This PC setup will deliver 60 Frames Per Second on High graphics settings on 1080p monitor resolution. You should also have 1 GB system memory for min specs. To summarise, Trepidation needs around a 11 year old PC to play at recommended settings.

