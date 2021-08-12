Disney CEO Bob Chapek Dances Around ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit, Gets Real About Theatrical Releases
Disney CEO Bob Chapek is doubling down on his film studio’s decision to release Marvel’s “Black Widow” in theaters and on Disney Plus at the same time. Speaking on a Thursday earnings call with investors, Chapek grazed the company’s ongoing salary drama with actor Scarlett Johansson. The on-screen superhero sued Disney last month, saying she was deprived of millions in compensation she would have earned if the film was given an exclusive theatrical run.www.imdb.com
