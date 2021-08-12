Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Tortuga: Two Treasures System Requirements

game-debate.com
 5 days ago

OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Pentium 4 1.8GHz / AMD Athlon XP 1700+. Graphics: AMD Radeon X600 Series or NVIDIA GeForce 210. Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4200+. Graphics: AMD Radeon X1900 GT or NVIDIA GeForce GT 340. RAM: 2...

www.game-debate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tortuga#System Requirements#Amd Graphics#Graphics Card#Windows Xp#Intel Core
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Video Gameswepc.com

Mothergunship System Requirements

Mothergunship is a moderately demanding game – the majority of gaming PCs will be able to play it on at least low graphical presets at 1080p, but higher settings and resolutions will require more powerful specifications if you want smooth FPS. The official minimum and recommended system requirements for Mothergunship are listed below, though we usually assuming a bit more is needed just to be on the safe side.
Computersgame-debate.com

Metro: Exodus - The Two Colonels System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-4440 3.1GHz / AMD FX-8370E. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7870 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050. Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K 4-Core 3.5GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1500X. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070. VRAM: 7.8125GB. RAM: 8 GB.
Computersgame-debate.com

Sudden Attack System Requirements

OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Pentium 4 2.0GHz / AMD Athlon XP 2000+. Graphics: AMD Radeon 8500 Series 64MB or NVIDIA GeForce 4 MX 440. Processor: Intel Pentium 4 3.0GHz / AMD Athlon XP 3000+. Graphics: AMD Radeon X800 GT or NVIDIA GeForce 7600 GT 256MB. RAM: 1 GB.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Bear With Me - Episode Two System Requirements

Processor: SSE2 instruction set support, generally everything made since 2004 should work. Graphics: DX9 (shader model 2.0) capabilities; generally everything made since 2004 should work. DirectX: Version 9.0. Storage: 1200 MB available space. OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Grand Theft Auto VI System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2GHz / AMD FX-8350. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 390 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB. Processor: Intel Core i5-10500 6-Core 3.10GHz / AMD Ryzen R7 1700. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB. VRAM: 8GB. RAM: 16...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Thimbleweed Park System Requirements

OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Pentium 4 1.8GHz / AMD Athlon XP 1700+. Graphics: AMD Radeon X600 Series or NVIDIA GeForce 210. Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4200+. Graphics: AMD Radeon X1900 GT or NVIDIA GeForce GT 340. RAM: 2...
Computersgame-debate.com

Serial Cleaner System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 32-bit Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4600 2.4GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 5000+. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 3850 X2 or NVIDIA GeForce 9600 GT 512MB. Processor: Intel Core i3-3240 3.4GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 40. Graphics: AMD Radeon R7 250 v2 2GB or...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Star Wars: Squadrons System Requirements

Graphics Card (Nvidia): GeForce GTX 660 or Equivalent. Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 Kbps or faster Internet connection. Graphics Card (Nvidia): GeForce GTX 1060 or Equivalent. DirectX: 11.1. Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 Kbps or faster Internet connection. Hard Drive Space: 40GB. PC System Analysis For Star Wars: Squadrons Requirements.
Computersgame-debate.com

Syrian Warfare System Requirements

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64 bit) Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 (3.1 GHz) / AMD A10 5800K (3.8 GHz) Graphics: GeForce GT 440 (1024 MB) / Radeon HD 4890 (1024 MB) OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64 bit) Processor: Intel Core i5-4400 (3.1 GHz) / AMD A10 6800K (4.1 GHz) Memory: 4 GB RAM.
Computersgame-debate.com

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2 System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD Ryzen 3 2200G. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 280 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB. Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K 4-Core 4.0GHz / AMD Ryzen R7 1700. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060. VRAM: 5.859375GB.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Spintires: MudRunner System Requirements

OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-560 3.3GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 805. Graphics: AMD Radeon R7 240 v2 2GB or NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 v2. Processor: Intel Core i7-860 Quad 2.80GHz / AMD FX-8120. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7850 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti. RAM: 6...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Train Sim World 2020 System Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 Service Pack 1, Windows 8 / 8.1 or Windows 10. Processor: Intel Core i5-4690 @ 3.5 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X @ 3.7 GHz. Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti or AMD Radeon R9 270 with 2 GB VRAM or more. DirectX: Version 10. Network:...
Computersgame-debate.com

The Painscreek Killings System Requirements

OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit Processor: i3-2120 @3.3GHz. Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 745 (or AMD equivalent) Additional Notes: *Subject to change after updates. Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 770 (or AMD equivalent) DirectX: Version 12. Storage: 11 GB available space. Additional Notes: SSD for faster loading time *Subject to change after updates. PC System...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Little Nightmares System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-2115C 2.0GHz / AMD Athlon II X3 460. Graphics: AMD Radeon R7 265 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 480. Processor: Intel Core i7-860S Quad 2.53GHz / AMD FX-6200. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 6970 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660. RAM: 8 GB. HDD: 10 GB.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous System Requirements

PC System Analysis For Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Requirements. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous will require Radeon HD 6990 graphics card with a Core i7-920 Quad 2.67GHz or FX-8120 processor to reach the recommended specs, achieving high graphics setting on 1080p. 8 GB will also be needed to achieve the Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous rec specs and get 60FPS. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous needs a graphics card thats at least as powerful as a GeForce GT 240/Radeon R7 240 2GB paired with Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 5600+/Core 2 Duo E4600 2.4GHz CPU to match the min specs. This PC setup will deliver 25-35 Frame Per Second at Low graphics setting on 720p resolution. Don't try and play Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous without 6 GB, which helps get the 30FPS Another thing to consider is the DirectX capability of your GPU. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous needs a GPU capable of running DirectX 11.00. We suggest a 10 year old PC to play smoothly.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Tomb Raider Definitive Edition System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-3220 3.3GHz / AMD FX-4300. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 380 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050. Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K 4-Core 3.5GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1600. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060. VRAM: 5.859375GB. RAM: 16 GB. HDD:...
Computersgame-debate.com

Heat Signature System Requirements

Graphics: Intel HD 5000 or better (GeForce and Radeon tend to be better) Processor: Intel Core i3-3240 3.4GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 40. Graphics: AMD Radeon R7 250 v2 2GB or NVIDIA GeForce GT 640 v3. RAM: 4 GB. HDD: 0MB. DirectX 9 Compatible Graphics Card. PC System Analysis...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

StarCraft Remastered System Requirements

Operating System: Windows® 7 / Windows® 8 / Windows® 10. Processor: Intel® Pentium® D or AMD™ Athlon™ 64 X2. Video: NVIDIA GeForce 6800 (256 MB) or ATI™ Radeon X1600 Pro (256 MB) or better. Memory: 2 GB RAM. Storage: 2.8 GB HD space. Internet: Broadband Internet connection. Input: Keyboard and...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 System Requirements

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X / Intel Core i5-7600K. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB. Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i7-9700K. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Battlefield 6 System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD FX-8320. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 380 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB. Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K 4-Core 4.0GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1600. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070. VRAM: 8GB. RAM: 16...

Comments / 0

Community Policy