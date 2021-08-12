Special Force Online System Requirements

If you are looking to buy a new PC that can play Diablo II Remake then below you will find we explore exactly that. We are putting together a gaming PC build for Diablo 2 Resurrected from a carefully selected set of our favourite hardware components that are priced best today. We are going to choose these parts with the aim of keeping a high FPS rate at top end graphics settings, delivered via a 1080p screen resolution. The hardware selection should give us all a good jumping off point when considering what might prove a good build and price for a PC to run Diablo 2 Resurrected. We will update prices here as they change and switch out components as new, better hardware is released.