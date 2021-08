Capcom has commented on the sales success of Monster Hunter Stories 2, calling them favorable. They confirmed that the game had shipped 1 million copies. In an investors’ Q/A session, they were asked to comment on the success of Monster Hunter Stories 2. The game launched on July 9, 2021 and the last sales update on it was shared July 20, when it was revealed that the game has shipped 1 million copies across PC and Nintendo Switch.