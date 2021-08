Team Fortress 2 has been around for about 14 years now, and while it’s really not suffering visually like a lot of games that age do, thanks to the art style, it could probably use a little sprucing up. That appears to be the opinion of some modders, anyway, who have taken it upon themselves to remake Team Fortress 2 using the Source 2 engine used for one of Valve’s other titles, Half-Life: Alyx. The goal is to take something they have a great fondness for, because of its “gameplay, story, its unique cast of characters and environments” and improve on the experience by improving on the visuals.