Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Two Worlds System Requirements

game-debate.com
 5 days ago

OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Pentium 4 2.0GHz / AMD Athlon XP 2000+. Graphics: AMD Radeon 9800 Pro or NVIDIA GeForce 6800 GT. Processor: Intel Pentium 4 3.0GHz / AMD Athlon 64 3000+. Graphics: AMD Radeon X1300 256MB or NVIDIA GeForce 7600 GS. RAM: 1 GB. HDD: 5 GB.

www.game-debate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#System Requirements#Amd Graphics#Graphics Card#Windows Xp#Nvidia Geforce#Intel Pentium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Another World - 20th Anniversary Edition System Requirements

OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Pentium 4 1.6GHz / AMD Athlon XP 1600+. Graphics: AMD Radeon X600 Series or NVIDIA GeForce 210. Processor: Intel Celeron E1200 Dual-Core 1.6GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4000+. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 6550D or NVIDIA GeForce GT 230. RAM: 2 GB.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Tropico 5 - Mad World System Requirements

OS: Windows Vista 32-bit Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4800+. Graphics: AMD Intel HD Graphics 4400 Desktop or NVIDIA GeForce GT 420. Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad Q8300 2.5GHz / AMD APU A6-3620 Quad Core. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 5570 1024MB...
Computersgame-debate.com

Metro: Exodus - The Two Colonels System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-4440 3.1GHz / AMD FX-8370E. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7870 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050. Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K 4-Core 3.5GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1500X. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070. VRAM: 7.8125GB. RAM: 8 GB.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Bear With Me - Episode Two System Requirements

Processor: SSE2 instruction set support, generally everything made since 2004 should work. Graphics: DX9 (shader model 2.0) capabilities; generally everything made since 2004 should work. DirectX: Version 9.0. Storage: 1200 MB available space. OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual...
Computersgame-debate.com

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2 System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD Ryzen 3 2200G. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 280 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB. Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K 4-Core 4.0GHz / AMD Ryzen R7 1700. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060. VRAM: 5.859375GB.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Jurassic World Evolution - Secrets of Dr Wu System Requirements

Graphics: nVidia GTX 650Ti BOOST/AMD Radeon 7850 (2GB) Additional Notes: Minimum specifications may change during development. Processor: Intel Core i7-4770 4-Core 3.4GHz / AMD FX-8350. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 380 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 4GB. RAM: 12 GB. HDD: 8 GB. DirectX 11 Compatible Graphics Card. PC System Analysis...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous System Requirements

PC System Analysis For Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Requirements. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous will require Radeon HD 6990 graphics card with a Core i7-920 Quad 2.67GHz or FX-8120 processor to reach the recommended specs, achieving high graphics setting on 1080p. 8 GB will also be needed to achieve the Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous rec specs and get 60FPS. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous needs a graphics card thats at least as powerful as a GeForce GT 240/Radeon R7 240 2GB paired with Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 5600+/Core 2 Duo E4600 2.4GHz CPU to match the min specs. This PC setup will deliver 25-35 Frame Per Second at Low graphics setting on 720p resolution. Don't try and play Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous without 6 GB, which helps get the 30FPS Another thing to consider is the DirectX capability of your GPU. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous needs a GPU capable of running DirectX 11.00. We suggest a 10 year old PC to play smoothly.
FIFAgame-debate.com

New World 1080p Ultra Custom PC Build Review

This is a hand selected custom PC component build that will answer your question of, what PC should I buy next to play New World on. One that has the right gaming hardware to enjoy a great New World experience. We are going to choose these parts with the aim of keeping a high FPS rate on ultra graphics settings, getting its visuals from a 1080p resolution monitor screen. Every day we run through our carefully chosen gaming hardware and cherry pick today’s lowest priced hardware components to help us achieve this optimum PC build list.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin System Requirements

OS: WINDOWS® 10 (64-BIT Required) Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-3470 3.20 GHz (or equivalent AMD processor) or better. Sound Card: DirectSound compatible (must support DirectX® 9.0c or higher) Additional Notes: This game is expected to run at 1080p/30 FPS. If you don't have enough performance to run the game at your...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Life is Strange Remastered Collection System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 3.1GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 945. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7770 2GB GHz Edition or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 2GB. Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 3.2GHz / AMD FX-8350. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 280X or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB. RAM: 6...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i7 4770K, 3.40 Ghz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.20 Ghz. PC System Analysis For Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Requirements. Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition is using the Dawn Engine game engine. Your PC will need a graphics card thats as powerful as a GeForce GTX 1060/Radeon RX 480 8GB and it should be paired with either a Ryzen R5 1600/Core i7-4770K 4-Core 3.5GHz CPU to match the Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition recommended system specs. This PC setup will deliver 60 Frames Per Second on High graphics settings on 1080p monitor resolution. Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition needs a Radeon R9 380 graphics card to play on low settings, with a Core i3-3220 3.3GHz or FX-4300 processor to reach the minimum specs, achieving 30FPS on 1080p monitor res. You should also have 8 GB system memory for min specs. You will require a DirectX 12.00 GPU. To summarise, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition needs around a 5 year old PC to play at recommended settings.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Fallout: New Vegas - Old World Blues System Requirements

OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Pentium 4 2.4GHz / AMD Phenom II X2 545. Graphics: AMD Radeon X850 Series or NVIDIA GeForce 8600 GT. Processor: Intel Pentium Dual Core E5200 2.5GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 5800+. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 3870 or NVIDIA GeForce GT 140.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Two System Requirements

Graphics: Nvidia GTS 450+ with 1024MB+ VRAM (excluding GT) Additional Notes: Not Recommended for Intel integrated graphics. Processor: Intel Core i3-3240 3.4GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 40. Graphics: AMD Radeon R7 250 v2 2GB or NVIDIA GeForce GT 640 v3. RAM: 4 GB. HDD: 10 GB. DirectX 11 Compatible...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

One Piece: Unlimited World Red - Deluxe Edition System Requirements

PC System Analysis For One Piece: Unlimited World Red - Deluxe Edition Requirements. One Piece: Unlimited World Red - Deluxe Edition will require Radeon HD 7850 graphics card with a Core i5-4690K 3.5GHz or FX-8350 processor to reach the recommended specs, achieving high graphics setting on 1080p. Don't try and play One Piece: Unlimited World Red - Deluxe Edition without 4 GB, which helps get the 30FPS Another thing to consider is the DirectX capability of your GPU. One Piece: Unlimited World Red - Deluxe Edition needs a GPU capable of running DirectX 11.00. To summarise, One Piece: Unlimited World Red - Deluxe Edition needs around a 7 year old PC to play at recommended settings.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind System Requirements

Graphics: AMD Radeon Xpress 1200 Series or NVIDIA GeForce 6200 LE. Processor: Intel Pentium III / AMD Athlon XP 1600+. PC System Analysis For The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Requirements. Your PC will need a graphics card thats as powerful as a GeForce 6500/Radeon 9250 and it should be paired...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Total War: Warhammer - Old World Edition System Requirements

Video Card: (DirectX 11) AMD Radeon HD 5770 1024MB | NVIDIA GTS 450 1024MB | Intel HD4000 @720P. Video Card: (DirectX 11) AMD Radeon R9 270X 2048MB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 2048MB @1080P. PC System Analysis For Total War: Warhammer - Old World Edition Requirements. Your PC will need...
Computersgadgetsin.com

HyperDrive HD41 4-In-1 USB-C Hub with 100W PD

The HyperDrive HD41 4-in-1 USB-C hub lets you easily connect more devices to your computer, and using 100W Power Delivery, it charges your laptop while you work or play. The 4-in-1 USB-C hub measures 3.35 x 1.34 x 0.55 inches and weighs 1.34oz. As shown in the images, the hub delivers a compact form factor so that you can easily take it with you for work, study or travel. Meanwhile, the aluminum enclosure not only allows for long-lasting durability, but also complements to your laptop or desktop.

Comments / 0

Community Policy