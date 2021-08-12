Cancel
Video Games

Halo 3 System Requirements

 5 days ago

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i7-975 Quad 3.33GHz Extreme / AMD APU A12-9800 4-Core 3.8GHz. Graphics: AMD Radeon R7 240 2GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTS 450 v4. Processor: Intel Core i7-870 Quad 2.93GHz / AMD FX-4100. Graphics: AMD Radeon R7 360 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 Ti. RAM:...

Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Halo Infinite will require nearly 100GB of disk space, according to leak

According to a new image that's currently doing the rounds on the internet, Halo Infinite will supposedly require nearly 100GB of drive space on your Xbox console. The screenshot above shows that Halo Infinite's download size is apparently a whopping 97.24GB. If this image is real, then you may have to delete a game or two from your Xbox console's disk drive to make some space for the Master Chief's next outing.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Diablo 2 Resurrected 1080p Ultra Custom PC Build Review

If you are looking to buy a new PC that can play Diablo II Remake then below you will find we explore exactly that. We are putting together a gaming PC build for Diablo 2 Resurrected from a carefully selected set of our favourite hardware components that are priced best today. We are going to choose these parts with the aim of keeping a high FPS rate at top end graphics settings, delivered via a 1080p screen resolution. The hardware selection should give us all a good jumping off point when considering what might prove a good build and price for a PC to run Diablo 2 Resurrected. We will update prices here as they change and switch out components as new, better hardware is released.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i7 4770K, 3.40 Ghz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.20 Ghz. PC System Analysis For Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Requirements. Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition is using the Dawn Engine game engine. Your PC will need a graphics card thats as powerful as a GeForce GTX 1060/Radeon RX 480 8GB and it should be paired with either a Ryzen R5 1600/Core i7-4770K 4-Core 3.5GHz CPU to match the Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition recommended system specs. This PC setup will deliver 60 Frames Per Second on High graphics settings on 1080p monitor resolution. Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition needs a Radeon R9 380 graphics card to play on low settings, with a Core i3-3220 3.3GHz or FX-4300 processor to reach the minimum specs, achieving 30FPS on 1080p monitor res. You should also have 8 GB system memory for min specs. You will require a DirectX 12.00 GPU. To summarise, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition needs around a 5 year old PC to play at recommended settings.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin 1080p Ultra Custom PC Build Review

Our objective here is to enable us to explore what PC we could buy that can play Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, where we carefully find the right hardware components that can run Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin and meet its gaming needs while also heavily factoring in today’s best hardware component prices. We will therefore be aiming to run this game confidently each time with max graphics running, along with a 1080p monitor resolution. As new gaming components are released for PC we will continue to review prices here each day and consider swapping in and out better components.
Computersvmware.com

ESXi on MAC-Mini 2021 model

I need an urgent help on installation of ESXi7 on Mac-mini. ESXi gets installed on MAC-Mini successfully but doesn't detect the SSD;s. Has anyone tried running NAS along with MAC-Mini so that the NAS gets detected as datastore?. Below are the specs of Mac-mini. Hardware:3.2GHz 6‑core 8th‑generation Intel Core i7...
ComputersDigital Trends

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 review: A great laptop made even better

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 review: A great laptop made even better. “The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, now in its ninth generation, remains one of the very best high-end business laptops.”. Pros. Elegant look and feel. Solid productivity performance. Incredibly long battery life. Excellent keyboard. Long list of business-friendly...
Electronicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Gaming-PC bei Aldi: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 und Intel Core i9-11900KF

Both Aldi Nord and Aldi Süd will sell the high-end PC Erazer Hunter X20 for 3700 euros from August 26, 2021. Also included are Intel’s fastest desktop processor, the Core i9-11900KF, and Nvidia’s fastest GeForce graphics card, the RTX 3090. If the price is secondary, you can hardly get any faster components to play with at the moment.
ElectronicsHEXUS.net

Colourful unveils Mini-ITX B560 motherboard and RTX 3060 GPU

Colourful has launched a pair of "mini and powerful" components which might work together well as the foundation of a new compact system build. The pairing is of a new Mini-ITX motherboard series, and a new Mini-ITX GeForce RTX 3060. Both these major system components feature a brushed metal finish.
Cell PhonesLiliputing

Lilbits: Intel Arc graphics, Debian 11, Asus ROG Phone 5s, and PinePhone Keyboard

Intel says its new graphics technology formerly known as DG2 will launch in early 2022, as part of a new Intel Arc brand for high-performance graphics products. With support for features including 4K upscaling, variable rate shading, and real-time ray tracing, Intel is bringing the sort of features that had previously been the realm of NVIDIA or AMD GPUs.
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Building Simulator PC Download free full game for windows

Building Simulator PC Download free full game for windows. This game licenses many well-known brands of PC parts. This means you can use them all to build a new Personal Computer. (v1.10.8 Updated) You can build your own PC empire. From simple repairs and diagnoses to custom-made, exclusive creations that...
Computersreviewed.com

AMD’s new RX 6600 XT graphics card is missing the wow-factor

The ongoing chip shortage affecting graphics card availability didn’t stop AMD from releasing a new GPU. This time, the GPU-maker is targeting gamers on a tighter budget with its Radeon RX 6600 XT, a 1080p gaming powerhouse. But while the RX 6600 XT cranks out framerates sure to make esports enthusiasts happy, other graphic cards can do the same or more for a small difference in price.
Technologypetapixel.com

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Review: Small Update, Huge Performance Gain

When Razer announced the “mid-2021” Blade 15 Advanced back in May, it seemed like a standard refresh. The company swapped out the 10th-Gen Intel CPUs in the “early-2021” model for 11th-Gen processors and added a new anti-fingerprint coating to the chassis. No big deal, right? Wrong — that 11th-Gen processor has allowed Razer to upgrade just about everything under the hood of the latest Advanced model, leading to a huge performance uplift.
Computersonmsft.com

Surface Laptop 4 Review: Fourth times a charm for Microsoft

Microsoft's latest laptop offering has been on the market for some time and the Surface Laptop 4 is proving to be a steady performer in 2021. While it tends to be on the more expensive side the performance versus price equation, bloat free and minimalistic design paired with up to 60% graphics improvements are intangibles that make this year's upgrade worthwhile.
Computerscgmagonline.com

COLORFUL Launches B560 Mini-ITX Motherboards and Compact RTX 3060 Mini Graphics Card

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a professional manufacturer of graphics cards, motherboards, all-in-one gaming and multimedia solutions, and high-performance storage, introduces the CVN B560I Gaming Series mini-ITX motherboards and the compact iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Mini OC graphics cards. The new products are designed to meet the needs of small form factor PC enthusiasts.
ElectronicsThe Verge

How to choose between the Dell XPS 13 OLED and the Asus ZenBook 13 OLED

OLED has been commonplace in high-end TVs for quite a while, but it’s still making its way into the laptop mainstream. That’s good news for shoppers looking for a more vibrant multimedia experience. OLED panels have unbeatable contrast ratios, combining the blackest possible blacks with the whitest possible whites. They bring entertainment to a new level, and they can lend a hand with creative photo and video work, too.
Computerswmleader.com

Intel’s Arc GPUs are designed to take on Nvidia and AMD for PC gaming

Intel is branding its upcoming consumer GPUs as Intel Arc. This new Arc brand will cover both the hardware and software powering Intel’s high-end discrete GPUs, as well as multiple hardware generations. The first of those, known previously as DG2, is expected to arrive in the form of codename “Alchemist” in Q1 2022.

