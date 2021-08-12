F.E.A.R. Perseus Mandate System Requirements

OS: Windows 7, 8, Windows 10 (64 bit) OS: Windows 7, 8, Windows 10 (64 bit) Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 970 4GB, AMD Radeon R9 290 4GB. Your PC will need a graphics card thats as powerful as a GeForce GTX 970 4GB/Radeon R9 290 and it should be paired with either a FX-8350/Core i7-4790 4-Core 3.6GHz CPU to match the Spellforce 3 recommended system specs. This PC setup will deliver 60 Frames Per Second on High graphics settings on 1080p monitor resolution. System memory required for Spellforce 3 is 8 GB performance memory. Taking a look at the min reqs you will require a Radeon HD 7850 graphics card with a Core i5-3570 3.4GHz or FX-6350 processor to reach the minimum Spellforce 3 specs, run on low graphics setting and 720p. You should also have 6 GB system memory for min specs. You will require a DirectX 11.00 GPU. Recommended needs around a 7 year old PC to run.
