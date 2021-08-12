F.E.A.R. Perseus Mandate System Requirements

Splitgate is a moderately demanding game, though will likely be playable on most gaming PCs on at least the low settings for a decent FPS. We have listed the official minimum requirements of Splitgate, as well as our own estimations as to the recommended system requirements for the game (official ones are not currently available), further down this page. Our usual advice when it comes to system requirements is to always assume a little more is needed, just to be sure, as publishers sometimes underestimate these specs to push more units.