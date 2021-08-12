Cancel
IL-2 Sturmovik: 1946 System Requirements

OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Pentium 4 1.8GHz / AMD Athlon XP 1700+. Graphics: AMD Radeon X600 Series or NVIDIA GeForce 210. Processor: Intel Pentium 4 2.4GHz / AMD Athlon XP 2400+. Graphics: AMD Radeon 9500 Pro or NVIDIA GeForce 6800 Series 128MB. RAM: 1 GB. HDD: 5 GB.

