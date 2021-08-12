IL-2 Sturmovik: 1946 System Requirements

PC System Analysis For PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds 2 Requirements. PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds 2 will require Radeon RX 590 8GB graphics card with a Core i5-6600K 3.5GHz or Ryzen R5 1600 processor to reach the recommended specs, achieving high graphics setting on 1080p. 16 GB will also be needed to achieve the PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds 2 rec specs and get 60FPS. PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds 2 needs a graphics card thats at least as powerful as a GeForce GTX 1060/Radeon RX 580 8GB paired with FX-6300/Core i5-4430 3.0GHz CPU to match the min specs. This PC setup will deliver 25-35 Frame Per Second at Low graphics setting on 720p resolution. Don't try and play PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds 2 without 8 GB, which helps get the 30FPS Another thing to consider is the DirectX capability of your GPU. PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds 2 needs a GPU capable of running DirectX 11.00. We suggest a 3 year old PC to play smoothly.
