Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

escape from HELL System Requirements

game-debate.com
 5 days ago

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4200+. PC System Analysis For escape from HELL Requirements. escape from HELL requires a Radeon X1900 GT graphics card with a Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz or Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4200+ processor to reach the recommended specs, achieving high graphics setting on 1080p. For your PC to completely meet the recommended requirements you will also need 2 GB system memory. Minimum RAM requirements are 1 GB system memory.

www.game-debate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#System Requirements#From Hell#System Analysis#Intel Core 2#Athlon 64 X2#Radeon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Computersgame-debate.com

Decisive Campaigns: The Blitzkrieg from Warsaw to Paris System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4200+. PC System Analysis For Decisive Campaigns: The Blitzkrieg from Warsaw to Paris Requirements. Decisive Campaigns: The Blitzkrieg from Warsaw to Paris requires a Radeon X1900 GT graphics card with a Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz or Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4200+ processor to reach the recommended specs, achieving high graphics setting on 1080p. 2 GB will also be needed to achieve the Decisive Campaigns: The Blitzkrieg from Warsaw to Paris rec specs and get 60FPS. Minimum RAM requirements are 1 GB system memory. We suggest a 15 year old PC to play smoothly.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous System Requirements

PC System Analysis For Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Requirements. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous will require Radeon HD 6990 graphics card with a Core i7-920 Quad 2.67GHz or FX-8120 processor to reach the recommended specs, achieving high graphics setting on 1080p. 8 GB will also be needed to achieve the Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous rec specs and get 60FPS. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous needs a graphics card thats at least as powerful as a GeForce GT 240/Radeon R7 240 2GB paired with Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 5600+/Core 2 Duo E4600 2.4GHz CPU to match the min specs. This PC setup will deliver 25-35 Frame Per Second at Low graphics setting on 720p resolution. Don't try and play Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous without 6 GB, which helps get the 30FPS Another thing to consider is the DirectX capability of your GPU. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous needs a GPU capable of running DirectX 11.00. We suggest a 10 year old PC to play smoothly.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

The Escapists - Escape Team System Requirements

OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Pentium Dual Core E2220 2.40GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 3600+. Graphics: AMD Intel HD Graphics 4000 Desktop or NVIDIA GeForce 8400 GS Rev. 2. RAM: 2 GB. HDD: 2 GB. DirectX 10 Compatible Graphics Card. OS: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel...
Computersgame-debate.com

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2 System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD Ryzen 3 2200G. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 280 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB. Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K 4-Core 4.0GHz / AMD Ryzen R7 1700. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060. VRAM: 5.859375GB.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 3.1GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 910e. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7770 1GB GDDR5 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 1GB. Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2GHz / AMD Ryzen 3 3200G. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 460 4GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050. RAM:...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Rainbow Six Extraction System Requirements

PC System Analysis For Rainbow Six Extraction Requirements. Rainbow Six Extraction is using the AnvilNext game engine. Your PC will need a graphics card thats as powerful as a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB/Radeon RX 580 4GB and it should be paired with either a Ryzen R5 1500X/Core i7-4790K 4-Core 4.0GHz CPU to match the Rainbow Six Extraction recommended system specs. This PC setup will deliver 60 Frames Per Second on High graphics settings on 1080p monitor resolution. Rainbow Six Extraction needs a Radeon R9 290X graphics card to play on low settings, with a Core i5-4460 3.2GHz or Ryzen R3 1200 processor to reach the minimum specs, achieving 30FPS on 1080p monitor res. You should also have 8 GB system memory for min specs. You will require a DirectX 11.00 GPU. To summarise, Rainbow Six Extraction needs around a 2 year old PC to play at recommended settings.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Days Gone 1080p Ultra Custom PC Build Review

If you are looking to build and buy your next PC to run Days Gone then this list of custom curated components will give you a great jumping off point for your next gaming PC selection. Our mission is a top end gaming solution for this game on the best graphics possible, and a 1080p screen resolution. Todays prices will be checked every few hours to make sure only the best hardware at the best prices will be displayed for this build.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Far Cry 4 - Escape From Durgesh Prison System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-750 2.66GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 955. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 5850 1024MB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460. Processor: Intel Core i5-2500S 2.7GHz / AMD FX-8350. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 290X or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680. VRAM: 2GB. RAM: 8 GB. HDD:...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Naraka: Bladepoint System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit Processor: Intel i5 4th generation or AMD FX 6300 or equivalent. Graphics: NVidia GeForce GTX 960, AMD Radeon R9 370 or equivalent. PC System Analysis For Naraka: Bladepoint Requirements. Naraka: Bladepoint will require Radeon RX 480 8GB graphics card with a Core i7-7700 4-Core 3.6GHz...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Life is Strange: True Colors System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 3.1GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 945. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7770 2GB GHz Edition or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 2GB. Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 3.2GHz / AMD FX-8350. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 280X or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB. RAM: 6...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

We Happy Few - They Came From Below System Requirements

Processor: Triple-core Intel or AMD, 2.0 GHz or faster. Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 460 GTX or AMD Radeon 5870 HD series or higher Mobile: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 580M or higher. Processor: Quad-core Intel or AMD, 2.5 GHz or faster. Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 660 GTX or AMD Radeon 7870 HD series or...
Computersgame-debate.com

Steel Division: Normandy 44 - Back to Hell System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 (3.1 GHz) or equivalent. PC System Analysis For Steel Division: Normandy 44 - Back to Hell Requirements. Your PC will need a graphics card thats as powerful as a GeForce GTX 770/Radeon HD 7970 and it should be paired with either a FX-8120/Core i5-2300 2.8GHz CPU to match the Steel Division: Normandy 44 - Back to Hell recommended system specs. This PC setup will deliver 60 Frames Per Second on High graphics settings on 1080p monitor resolution. For your PC to completely meet the recommended requirements you will also need 4 GB system memory. To run Steel Division: Normandy 44 - Back to Hell even on low graphics settings your PC will require at least a 1GB GeForce GTS 450 v4 / Radeon HD 5570 1024MB with a Core i3-2100 3.1GHz or FX-4100 CPU. This will return an average of 30 frames per second. You should also have 3 GB system memory for min specs. You will require a DirectX 11.00 GPU.
Computersgame-debate.com

FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch System Requirements

PC System Analysis For FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch Requirements. FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch requires a Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics card with a Core i5-4670K 3.4GHz or FX-8370 processor to reach the recommended specs, achieving high graphics setting on 1080p. FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch needs a Core i5-6400 2.7GHz or FX-8320 processor coupled with a GeForce GTX 960 2GB to get it to run minimum system requirements. This will return around 30FPS at 720p screen res on low graphics settings, but you can also adjust the settings further to tweak. Minimum RAM requirements are 8 GB system memory. In short you need a 4 year old PC for best FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch performance.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

GTA IV - Episodes From Liberty City System Requirements

OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4300 1.8GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 3600+. Graphics: AMD Radeon X1900 Series or NVIDIA GeForce 7900 GS. Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 2.4GHz / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 3870 or NVIDIA GeForce 8800...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Star Conflict - Return from the Stars System Requirements

OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4300 1.8GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 3600+. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 4550 or NVIDIA GeForce 9500 GS. Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E7300 2.66GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 6400+. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 5570 512MB...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind System Requirements

Graphics: AMD Radeon Xpress 1200 Series or NVIDIA GeForce 6200 LE. Processor: Intel Pentium III / AMD Athlon XP 1600+. PC System Analysis For The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Requirements. Your PC will need a graphics card thats as powerful as a GeForce 6500/Radeon 9250 and it should be paired...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin System Requirements

OS: WINDOWS® 10 (64-BIT Required) Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-3470 3.20 GHz (or equivalent AMD processor) or better. Sound Card: DirectSound compatible (must support DirectX® 9.0c or higher) Additional Notes: This game is expected to run at 1080p/30 FPS. If you don't have enough performance to run the game at your...

Comments / 0

Community Policy