escape from HELL System Requirements
Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4200+. PC System Analysis For escape from HELL Requirements. escape from HELL requires a Radeon X1900 GT graphics card with a Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz or Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4200+ processor to reach the recommended specs, achieving high graphics setting on 1080p. For your PC to completely meet the recommended requirements you will also need 2 GB system memory. Minimum RAM requirements are 1 GB system memory.www.game-debate.com
Comments / 0