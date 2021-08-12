Cancel
The Haunted House System Requirements

game-debate.com
 5 days ago

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4200+. PC System Analysis For The Haunted House Requirements. Your PC will need a graphics card thats as powerful as a GeForce GT 340/Radeon X1900 GT and it should be paired with either a Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4200+/Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz CPU to match the The Haunted House recommended system specs. This PC setup will deliver 60 Frames Per Second on High graphics settings on 1080p monitor resolution. System memory required for The Haunted House is 2 GB performance memory. You should also have 1 GB system memory for min specs. Recommended needs around a 11 year old PC to run.

www.game-debate.com

