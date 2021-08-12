‘Field of Dreams’: Where to Stream the Classic Baseball Movie Online

It is a nice one off gimmick. In 2016, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred went to Dyersville, Iowa to the site where the 1989 movie, Field of Dreams, was filmed as part of an MLB promotional tour. It was then Manfred thought that an existing cornfield could be knocked down and replaced with a baseball diamond and a Major League Baseball game under the right set of circumstances could take place. Five years later, the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will play at a temporary stadium in that cornfield. Baseball was once interwoven with American culture but that’s not the case anymore. Baseball was the king of sports and dominated the spring, summer and fall American sports landscape. But did the American culture embrace baseball or did baseball force its way into the American culture? Could a game in the cornfield where a movie was filmed lift the baseball industry and generate more interest in the sport?