'Field of Dreams': Where to Stream the Classic Baseball Movie Online

 5 days ago

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Baseball fans are gearing up for a real-life "Field of Dreams" experience. After...

Bristol, CT
Beach Radio

Baseball Fans Dilemma: Little Leaguers in Bristol OR Big Leaguers On The “Field of Dreams”

For many baseball fans in our area tonight will present a real dilemma when it comes to what game to watch. A group of 12-year olds from Toms River East Little League will face the Pennsylvania state champions in the winner’s bracket final of the Mid-Atlantic Region Tournament in Bristol, Connecticut. It’s an important game because the winner moves into Saturday’s championship game and is assured a trip to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania which is hallowed grounds for kids across the country. Game time tonight is 7pm and it will be on ESPN.
Dyersville, IA

FOX Sports to air movie today about making Field of Dreams movie

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — FOX Sports Films will show an original documentary today on the making of the 1989 “Field of Dreams” movie. The documentary, called “If You Build It: 30 Years of Field of Dreams,” will premiere at 11 a.m. today on FOX. The movie comes days before the Thursday, Aug. 12 Major League Baseball game at the iconic site between at Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.
MLB

“Field Of Dreams” game scores for Fox – and baseball

Featuring the White Sox and Yankees in Iowa was the highest-rated regular season game since 2005. If you build it, they will come. Well, they came all right – and proved to be a boon for Major League Baseball. The inaugural Field Of Dreams game – set in Dyersville, Iowa...
MLB

Roman Weinberg on the Go the Distance Baseball ‘Field of Dreams’ Game

Director of Operations of Go the Distance Baseball, Roman Weinberg, speaks with Steve Dale on Thursday’s “Field of Dreams” game being held near the original movie site, which the organization purchased back in 2012. They go on to talk about plans to hold future games and festivals should this first one go well as well as building several diamonds to hold summer long youth baseball tournaments.
Dyersville, IA

Gilligan: TH covers logistics, legends and love of baseball at Field of Dreams

We’ve covered some pretty major events at the Telegraph Herald when something exciting was happening in the tri-state area that drew national interest. There have been scores of presidential visits, and many more candidates. Hollywood came to Dubuque County and made movies here on more than one occasion. There was the time Disney selected Platteville, Wis., as the locale for one of its major hometown parades. And for years we had the Chicago Bears practicing in Platteville.
Baseball

NWL Dixie Youth Baseball League’s program compared to “Field of Dreams”

“If you build it, he will come.” The storyline of the 1989 movie, “Field of Dreams,” is a good comparison to the 2021 Northwest LaSalle Dixie Youth Baseball League’s purpose this past season. When COVID hit in 2020, the baseball season came to an immediate halt. No bats were swung, no grounders were fielded, and no memories were created. The 2021 Northwest LaSalle Dixie Youth Baseball League’s…
MLB

Baseball Isn’t Heaven in ‘Field of Dreams’ Town. It’s Blacked Out.

Major League Baseball staged its first-ever game in Iowa on Thursday, meaning 8,000 fans had the opportunity to see the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox play in a cornfield near the “Field of Dreams” movie site. They were lucky to be there—because for baseball fans in Iowa, it’s not all that easy to actually watch baseball.
MLB
FanBuzz

Where is the “Field of Dreams” Cast Today?

“Field of Dreams” is arguably the best baseball movie ever made. The 1989 film is an all-timer that featured several iconic quotes such as, “If you build it, he will come,” which has been recycled countless times and is probably still being used in advertising campaigns today. The movie directed...
MLB

Field Of Dreams Promotion Won’t Make Baseball More Popular

It is a nice one off gimmick. In 2016, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred went to Dyersville, Iowa to the site where the 1989 movie, Field of Dreams, was filmed as part of an MLB promotional tour. It was then Manfred thought that an existing cornfield could be knocked down and replaced with a baseball diamond and a Major League Baseball game under the right set of circumstances could take place. Five years later, the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will play at a temporary stadium in that cornfield. Baseball was once interwoven with American culture but that’s not the case anymore. Baseball was the king of sports and dominated the spring, summer and fall American sports landscape. But did the American culture embrace baseball or did baseball force its way into the American culture? Could a game in the cornfield where a movie was filmed lift the baseball industry and generate more interest in the sport?
Dyersville, IA

Local baseball fans ready at moment's notice for Field of Dreams Game

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Mark Simon would prefer not being called into action during the Major League Baseball Field of Dreams Game. But, if it happens, Simon will be ready. The long-time Dyersville youth coach landed a spot on the tarp crew for tonight’s ground-breaking game. The crew includes roughly 30 local baseball enthusiasts under the direction of Ossian, Iowa, native Isaiah Lienau, who works full-time for the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators.
MLB

White Sox-Yankees Field of Dreams remake captures baseball fans everywhere

The Field of Dreams game was delayed but not denied. The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees met for the rescheduled event, in the MLB’s first-ever game in Iowa. Kevin Costner, who starred as Ray Kinsella in the 1989 film, made the trip to Dyersville, Iowa as he led the players through the cornfield and onto the field. The pregame intro was a tribute to an iconic scene from the film.
MLB

Field of Dreams serves as showcase for both Iowa and baseball

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — They built it, and sure enough people came. From all over the country. You were supposed to be an Iowa resident to enter a lottery to buy tickets for the game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on Thursday night at the Field of Dreams, but you could find license plates from almost every state in the parking lot.

