Processor: Pentium 4 @ 1.3 GHz (2 GHz on Vista) Your PC will need a graphics card thats as powerful as a GeForce 3 Ti 500/Radeon 9500 and it should be paired with either a Athlon LE-1620/Pentium 4 2.4GHz CPU to match the Rugby 08 recommended system specs. This PC setup will deliver 60 Frames Per Second on High graphics settings on 1080p monitor resolution. Also your PC needs 1 GB RAM to meet the rec specs and run at 60 frames. Rugby 08 needs a Pentium 4 1.3GHz or Athlon MP processor coupled with a GeForce2 Ti to run Rugby 08 system requirements at minimum requirements. A machine of this performance will return around 30FPS on low settings. You should also have 0MB system memory for min specs. You will require a DirectX 9.00 GPU.