Supreme Commander System Requirements

PC System Analysis For Rainbow Six Extraction Requirements. Rainbow Six Extraction is using the AnvilNext game engine. Your PC will need a graphics card thats as powerful as a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB/Radeon RX 580 4GB and it should be paired with either a Ryzen R5 1500X/Core i7-4790K 4-Core 4.0GHz CPU to match the Rainbow Six Extraction recommended system specs. This PC setup will deliver 60 Frames Per Second on High graphics settings on 1080p monitor resolution. Rainbow Six Extraction needs a Radeon R9 290X graphics card to play on low settings, with a Core i5-4460 3.2GHz or Ryzen R3 1200 processor to reach the minimum specs, achieving 30FPS on 1080p monitor res. You should also have 8 GB system memory for min specs. You will require a DirectX 11.00 GPU. To summarise, Rainbow Six Extraction needs around a 2 year old PC to play at recommended settings.
