Nielsen Accreditation Was ‘Threatened’ by Performance Issues Before Hiatus Request, Media Rating Council Says
The months-long boxing-match between Nielsen and the TV networks over how their audiences are measured looks likely to enter another round. The media-industry body that measures the credibility of Nielsen's ratings measurement suggested the company requested a hiatus from its industry accreditation Thursday knowing that its backing was already "threatened" by "some deep-rooted, ongoing performance issues."
