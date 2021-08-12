Cancel
Nielsen Accreditation Was ‘Threatened’ by Performance Issues Before Hiatus Request, Media Rating Council Says

By Brian Steinberg
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe months-long boxing-match between Nielsen and the TV networks over how their audiences are measured looks likely to enter another round. The media-industry body that measures the credibility of Nielsen’s ratings measurement suggested the company requested a hiatus from its industry accreditation Thursday knowing that its backing was already “threatened” by “some deep-rooted, ongoing performance issues.”

