9Dragons System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i7 4770K, 3.40 Ghz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.20 Ghz. PC System Analysis For Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Requirements. Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition is using the Dawn Engine game engine. Your PC will need a graphics card thats as powerful as a GeForce GTX 1060/Radeon RX 480 8GB and it should be paired with either a Ryzen R5 1600/Core i7-4770K 4-Core 3.5GHz CPU to match the Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition recommended system specs. This PC setup will deliver 60 Frames Per Second on High graphics settings on 1080p monitor resolution. Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition needs a Radeon R9 380 graphics card to play on low settings, with a Core i3-3220 3.3GHz or FX-4300 processor to reach the minimum specs, achieving 30FPS on 1080p monitor res. You should also have 8 GB system memory for min specs. You will require a DirectX 12.00 GPU. To summarise, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition needs around a 5 year old PC to play at recommended settings.