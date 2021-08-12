New Special Artwork Shows Kirby And Friends Cooling Off With Some Frosty Desserts
Having a sweltering Summer? Kirby fans can now cool off with a nice new bonus from the series’ artists!. The official Kirby Twitter account in Japan has shared another new piece of special artwork – this time featuring Kirby and his friends trying to cool off with some shaved ice treats! We even get to see some uncommon faces such as the Ice Dragon and even Pitch acting as Kirby’s personal shaved ice machine!nintendosoup.com
