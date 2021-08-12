Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

New Special Artwork Shows Kirby And Friends Cooling Off With Some Frosty Desserts

By GALA-MOS
nintendosoup.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving a sweltering Summer? Kirby fans can now cool off with a nice new bonus from the series’ artists!. The official Kirby Twitter account in Japan has shared another new piece of special artwork – this time featuring Kirby and his friends trying to cool off with some shaved ice treats! We even get to see some uncommon faces such as the Ice Dragon and even Pitch acting as Kirby’s personal shaved ice machine!

nintendosoup.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ice Dragon#Frosty#Kirby Jp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Entertainmentnintendosoup.com

Official Kirby Website Releases New And Adorable Comic-Style Artwork

As reported previously, HAL Laboratory periodically shares high-quality official artwork that it uses on Kirby merchandise. Well, the company recently shared something fun for fans of classic comic strips!. The official Kirby website has updated with a new batch of “Kirby’s Comic Panic” artwork depicting Kirby in a comic art-style....
Apparelnintendosoup.com

Random: A Series Of Fruity Super Mario Underpants Will Be Launching Soon In Japan

Super Mario fans in Japan will soon be able to don their support for the Super Mario franchise in a new and intimate way soon. As part of an ongoing collaboration between Nintendo and PARCO malls in Japan, apparel company HIP SHOP will be releasing a new line-up of Super Mario underpants at its stores. As you can see above, each of the six available designs will feature a Super Mario character along with a fruit theme.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Video: Melty Blood Type Lumina “Hisui” Trailer

Type-Moon Games has uploaded a new character trailer for their Melty Blood Type Lumina, the upcoming new entry in the Melty Blood fighting game/visual novel series. This time, the trailer focuses on Hisui, one of the twin maids from the Tsukihime visual novel and a key character in the Melty Blood series. The trailer has her facing off against previously featured character Akiha, showing off her moves and abilities.
Apparelnintendosoup.com

U-Treasure Announces Gengar Necklace In Japan

Japanese jewelry outlet U-Treasure is back with more shiny offerings for Pokemon fans!. This time, the company revealed a new Gengar necklace that features Shadow Pokemon with some ghostly swirls. The design will be available in a variety of materials, and you can find the relevant links to pre-order these pieces of jewelry below (worldwide shipping options are available):
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

“Howling Shield Of Eternity” Event Starts August 11th For Pokemon Masters EX

DeNA has detailed the next legendary event coming to Pokemon Masters EX. The event is titled “Howling Shield of Eternity” and will add new Legendary Sync Pairs Hop & Zamazenta, as well as Sygna Suit Leon & Eternatus. Hop & Zamazenta can be acquired for free by playing the event, which starts on Aug 12th 2021 at 6am UTC/Aug 11th at 11pm PDT, while Sygna Suit Leon & Eternatus can be obtained from an upcoming Scout banner that runs concurrently with the event.
Comicsnintendosoup.com

Video: Shin Megami Tensei “Daily Demon” Volume 060

Atlus has published another episode of their “Daily Demon” series introducing demons featured in Shin Megami Tensei V. Today’s episode focuses on the snake Yamata No Orochi, showing off its design for the game along with its moves. You can watch the video below, along with an English translation posted by Zeruel4891 in the comments.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Shin Megami Tensei V Receives “Bethel” Trailer

Atlus has released a new PV Trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V. The trailer is titled “Bethel” and introduces a new character as well as gives us more details about the game’s story. You can give it a watch via the link below:. Shin Megami Tensei V launches November 11th...
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Loop Hero Coming to Switch This Holiday Season

Lead your hero to victory with Loop Hero on the Nintendo Switch later this year. Today at Indie world it was announced that Loop Hero will be coming to the Switch this holiday season. This game lets you navigate characters through looping maps using cards as you collect items to survive.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Random: Legend Of Zelda Fan Reimagines Link As The Princess Instead

For some time, both Nintendo and fans have toyed with the possibility of The Legend of Zelda‘s titular princess taking on a more active role like the series’ hero Link – with some games even introducing a female rendition of Link or having Zelda join Link on his quest. Some fans have even poked fun at the idea of both Zelda and Link completely switching positions as Princess and Hero entirely – and today’s example is no exception!
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Platformer / Shooter Spectacular Sparky Announced For Switch

Platforming fans will soon get to embark on a wacky new adventure with a fresh and adorably insane hero!. Publisher Nicalis and developer FreakZone Games have announced platformer / shooter Spectacular Sparky for Nintendo Switch and PC, with a launch date of 20 October 2021 and price tag of $19.99 USD. The game will see players controlling the intergalactic bounty hunter Sparky – as he runs and guns through 24 bombastic levels!
nintendosoup.com

No More Heroes III Receives “T-Shirts” Video

Marvelous Games has published another short video clip showing off more features for No More Heroes III. This latest video shows off the various T-Shirts that Travis can collect in the game, which include collaboration designs featuring other game companies and real life brands in addition to original design patterns.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl Rated For Switch In Australia

The Australian Classifications Board has published its rating for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. these entries, the games have been given a “PG” rating for “mild violence” and “online functionality”, as well as been noted to contain themes with “very mild impact”. Although this information is nothing players wouldn’t already know about the game, the ratings do indicate that the games still seem to be on track to release in November, despite The Pokemon Company being relatively quiet about them.
TV Seriesnintendosoup.com

Monster Hunter: Legends Of The Guild Now Available On Netflix

Monster Hunter fans can now catch a new CG feature adventure online!. Following its release date announcement last month, Monster Hunter: Legends Of The Guild is now available for Netflix viewers to stream. As reported previously, the 58-minute film sees an Ace Cadet rise up to protect his village, after a ferocious Elder Dragon emerges from the shadows!
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Pokemon Quest Chinese Version To Receive Johto Pokemon In September

The Pokemon Company and Netease have revealed that the Chinese Version of Pokemon Quest will be receiving an update that adds Johto Pokemon to the game. As reported via Serebii, the update is scheduled to arrive sometime in September, and will reportedly add more costume Pokemon and other events in addition to Johto Pokemon such as Totodile.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

LEGO Ideas Campaign Started For Metroid Dread Play Set

As we’ve reported previously, many Nintendo enthusiasts have been striving for their Animal Crossing or Legend of Zelda LEGO concepts to become actual play sets through the LEGO Ideas website – where fans can vote for their favorite ideas to be considered by the LEGO Group. With upcoming launch of Metroid Dread, here’s one project that might interest Metroid and LEGO fans alike!
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Blissey Coming To Pokemon Unite August 18th

The Pokemon Company and Tencent have revealed the next new playable Pokemon coming to Pokemon Unite later this week. The next Pokemon coming to the game is Blissey, the evolution of Chansey. It is a Support type Pokemon with the ability to heal and buff its allies. It will be released on August 18th for the game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy