‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Delayed Three Weeks, Becomes First Fall Tentpole to Move

There's not a lot of room for weird in the rigorously managed world of comic book movies. The movies that usually get that tag—Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Ragnarok—tend to be pretty tame. But you know what's weird? Venom is weird. And it worked! Despite… Despite early trailers selling it as a brooding dark piece, the first Venom is, frankly, bonkers—a weirdly silly and hilarious movie that turns one of Spider-Man’s most dangerous foes into a wisecracking misunderstood creature. What is typically a dark tale of possession quickly becomes a buddy comedy, with Tom Hardy giving a genuinely gonzo performance as both the straight man and the voice of the space monster inhabiting his body. I’m unable how something this off the rails went on to garner a staggering $213 million at the US box office, and 856 million around the world. Nevertheless, Venom was a bonafide hit for Sony, so, naturally, we’re getting a sequel.