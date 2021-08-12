‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Delayed Three Weeks, Becomes First Fall Tentpole to Move
Sony is moving “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” from September 24 to October 15 as the delta variant of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to increase cases and hospitalizations across the country. Will the “Venom” sequel be the first domino to fall and set off a chain reaction of release delays? It’s a question the industry is surely asking now that “Let There Be Carnage” has been delayed by three weeks. Marvel and Disney’s “Shang-Chi” remains set for a theatrical release September 3, while the James Bond tentpole “No Time to Die” remains set for October 8. The “Venom 2” move to October 15 puts it on the same date as Universal’s launch of “Halloween Kills.”www.imdb.com
Comments / 0