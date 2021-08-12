Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Delayed Three Weeks, Becomes First Fall Tentpole to Move

By Zack Sharf
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony is moving “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” from September 24 to October 15 as the delta variant of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to increase cases and hospitalizations across the country. Will the “Venom” sequel be the first domino to fall and set off a chain reaction of release delays? It’s a question the industry is surely asking now that “Let There Be Carnage” has been delayed by three weeks. Marvel and Disney’s “Shang-Chi” remains set for a theatrical release September 3, while the James Bond tentpole “No Time to Die” remains set for October 8. The “Venom 2” move to October 15 puts it on the same date as Universal’s launch of “Halloween Kills.”

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Serkis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venom#Motion Capture#Carnage#Universal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
ComicsInverse

Avengers 5 theory reveals how mutants will blow the MCU wide open

It may all connect back to the Super Soldier program. Mutants are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — but how?. That question has been troubling the minds of countless comic book fans since Disney first acquired 20th Century Fox, paving the way for Marvel to introduce mutant characters like Wolverine and Jean Grey, who’d previously appeared in Fox titles like X-Men: Days of Future Past and Dark Phoenix.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Marvel’s Avengers will get a surprise new villain next week

The new War For Wakanda expansion for Marvel’s Avengers is arriving in just a few days’ time, August 17 in fact, and is set to bring in the hero Black Panther to the game alongside 7-8 hours of story. It will also introduce villain Ulysses Klaue, and it has now been revealed that a second named villain will back him up: Crossbones.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Hardy “Would Do Anything” to Make MCU Spider-Man and Venom Crossover Happen

Tom Hardy is hopeful that Sony and Marvel Studios may be able to make a live-action Spider-verse crossover between Venom and Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. Speaking to Esquire, the Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Mad Max star admitted he’s been actively trying to make a crossover between the two movies happen. “I would be remiss if I wasn’t trying to steer any kind of connectivity. I wouldn’t be doing the job if I wasn’t awake and open to any opportunity or eventuality or be excited by that,” he said. Despite his passion for a film featuring both his alien symbiote anti-hero Venom and Queens’ friendly...
MoviesMovieWeb

Moon Knight Costume Fully Revealed in Set Leak from Marvel's Disney+ Series?

This weekend seems to have been a good time for anyone waiting for a glimpse of Disney and Marvel's Moon Knight with filming now underway in Budapest as one of the first leaked clips from the set has appeared online along with another possible image of Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight costume, although its legitimacy is something that many fans have questioned as they have addressed some disappointment at the design. The set clip on the other hand, is unquestionably part of the production, and sees a cloaked figure on wires doing a bit of stunt work for the highly anticipated show.
Moviesgodisageek.com

New Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer released

Sony Pictures has released the second official trailer for their upcoming film Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL’s greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage. The trailer gives us a better look at Cletus and the origins of Carnage.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Trailer: Mayhem Is Coming in Sony’s Marvel Sequel

Hollywood struggles to get Venom right. The comic book character has seen two big screen adaptations so far with Topher Grace in “Spider-Man 3” and then Tom Hardy in “Venom,” and neither have quite hit the mark. Grace lacked the edge to play the role, and Hardy leaned toward the weirdness of the character but lacked the screen time to dominate the role.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer Promises Symbiotic Insanity

Ruben Fleischer’s Venom wasn’t a particularly great movie, featuring a raft of one-dimensional archetypal characters, a formulaic plot and some CGI right out of the middle drawer. Of course, it made a ton of money at the box office after bringing in $856 million at the box office, but it’s a fact that the movie was almost single-handedly elevated above tedium by Tom Hardy’s central performance as Eddie Brock.
MoviesPosted by
GQMagazine

The Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer Is Extremely Weird and Wonderful

There's not a lot of room for weird in the rigorously managed world of comic book movies. The movies that usually get that tag—Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Ragnarok—tend to be pretty tame. But you know what's weird? Venom is weird. And it worked! Despite… Despite early trailers selling it as a brooding dark piece, the first Venom is, frankly, bonkers—a weirdly silly and hilarious movie that turns one of Spider-Man’s most dangerous foes into a wisecracking misunderstood creature. What is typically a dark tale of possession quickly becomes a buddy comedy, with Tom Hardy giving a genuinely gonzo performance as both the straight man and the voice of the space monster inhabiting his body. I’m unable how something this off the rails went on to garner a staggering $213 million at the US box office, and 856 million around the world. Nevertheless, Venom was a bonafide hit for Sony, so, naturally, we’re getting a sequel.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Trailer: Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson’s CGI Smackdown

It’s Tom Hardy vs. Woody Harrelson in the new official trailer for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” the latest directorial feature from motion capture genius Andy Serkis. A sequel to the critically-panned but hugely successful 2018 comic book tentpole “Venom,” which earned over $800 million at the worldwide box office, “Let There Be Carnage” also marks the return of Michelle Williams to the franchise and the introduction of “Moonlight” Oscar nominee Naomie Harris as Shriek, the love interest for Carnage.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Venom Fans Fear That Let There Be Carnage May Be Delayed Again

For an ambitious shared mythology that’s evidently being designed to replicate the formula that brought Marvel so much success, the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters is taking a fair bit of time to get going. Obviously, the Coronavirus pandemic has had a seismic impact on the franchise’s expansion plans, and the latest trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage has fans getting worried.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

Andy Serkis Talks Gollum Influence In New ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Featurette

Andy Serkis discussed how his portrayal of Gollum influenced Venom: Let There Be Carnage. In a bit of news that surprised everyone in 2019, it was announced that Andy Serkis would be directing the sequel to Venom. Best known for his performances as a motion-capture artist, Serkis has portrayed iconic characters like Gollum from The Lord of the Rings trilogy, King Kong, and Caesar in the Planet of the Apes reboot trilogy over the last two decades. Serkis has since begun pivoting towards live-action roles, and will next be seen as Alfred Pennyworth in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Beyond acting, Serkis started off as a second unit director for Peter Jackson for The Hobbit trilogy. After gaining considerable experience behind the camera, Serkis is now set to helm his own superhero franchise.
Video Gamescosmicbook.news

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Apple Featurette Shows BTS Footage

Following the release of the Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer earlier today, Sony has released a new BTS featurette exclusively on Apple. "Get an exclusive look behind-the-scenes of Venom: Let There Be Carnage on Apple TV!" the movie's Facebook posted. The featurette is a part of the Venom: Let...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Let There Be Carnage Director Andy Serkis Compares Venom To Gollum

It may have sounded like a surprising pick at first, but when you think about, there’s arguably nobody better than Andy Serkis to direct Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Ruben Fleischer’s opener made a lot of money, but it wasn’t a great movie, with a formulaic narrative and one-note characters single-handedly elevated by Tom Hardy’s fantastic dual performance as both Eddie Brock and the titular symbiote.
MoviesMovieWeb

Tom Hardy Gets Story Credit for Venom: Let There Be Carnage

With The Suicide Squad arriving in cinemas next month, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage arriving in September, it's an exciting time for fans of darker, less family friendly superhero movies. The Venom sequel, in particular, is gaining a lot of attention at the moment, and one thing that has been recently noted is that Tom Hardy seems to be expanding his role in the franchise - not on screen, but being credited as story writer. While there are a number of other changes in the sequel crew to the 2018 entry in Sony's Marvel Universe, according to new information, Hardy has been taking a much more involved role in where his character is headed.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Marvel's Secret Invasion Is Just Mere Weeks Away from Filming?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's expansion onto Disney+ seems to have hardly begun and already we have had three completed series, an animated What If...? series about to start, two more live action series' coming before the end of the year in the form of Ms Marvel and Hawkeye and the likes of Moon Knight and She-Hulk almost done filming. That means that it is time to look even deeper into the Marvel slate of TV shows coming in the near future. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever kicked off shooting earlier this month, and now it looks like the highly anticipated Secret Invasion series is ready to start filming in just a few weeks.
Moviescosmicbook.news

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Leak Shows Doctor Strange

While we wait for the trailer, check out a cool Spider-Man: No Way Home leak featuring who appears to be Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange along with Spidey. According to the Twitter user who posted the image, the scene features the Tom Holland Spider-Man meeting Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange (the two first met during Infinity War).
MoviesMovieWeb

Venom: Let There Be Carnage International Release Date Delayed, Is the U.S. Next?

Although many believed that the time for delayed movie releases was done with when cinemas reopened a few months ago, it seems that more and more big movies are starting to see delays affecting a number of different areas around the world. The latest to be hit by an international delay is Venom: Let Their Be Carnage, which has seen the release in New Zealand pushed back from September 23 to October 14.

Comments / 0

Community Policy