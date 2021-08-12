Pretty Little Liars' Ian Harding Privately Married Sophie Hart Almost 2 Years Ago

As RuPaul's famous saying goes: "If you don't love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love somebody else?" That seems to be the motto Love Is Blind star Jessica Batten is living by these days. The reality TV personality, who appeared in the first season of the hit Netflix show, returned for an epic comeback on the new reunion series, Love Is Blind: After the Altar. Although Jessica didn't get closure with her ex-fiancé Mark Cuevas or make amends with couple Amber Pike and Matt Barnett, she ended up discovering something more significant about herself. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, July 30, the Netflix star shared a...