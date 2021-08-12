Pretty Little Liars' Ian Harding Privately Married Sophie Hart Almost 2 Years Ago
Ian Harding's Pretty Little Liars character was known for keeping secrets, and as it turns out, the actor himself is equally skilled at keeping things quiet. A source connected to the 34-year-old star tells E! News exclusively that he and longtime girlfriend Sophie Hart quietly tied the knot nearly two years ago, with the wedding ceremony taking place back in October 2019. In an Instagram post from earlier this month, the performer, known for playing Ezra Fitz on the popular Freeform series, shared a carousel of pics showing himself resting in both a wicker chair and in a net attached to a tree. His post included a close-up image of the tree pic, which made it clear he was wearing a ring on that...www.imdb.com
Comments / 0