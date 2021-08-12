Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Pretty Little Liars' Ian Harding Privately Married Sophie Hart Almost 2 Years Ago

imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIan Harding's Pretty Little Liars character was known for keeping secrets, and as it turns out, the actor himself is equally skilled at keeping things quiet. A source connected to the 34-year-old star tells E! News exclusively that he and longtime girlfriend Sophie Hart quietly tied the knot nearly two years ago, with the wedding ceremony taking place back in October 2019. In an Instagram post from earlier this month, the performer, known for playing Ezra Fitz on the popular Freeform series, shared a carousel of pics showing himself resting in both a wicker chair and in a net attached to a tree. His post included a close-up image of the tree pic, which made it clear he was wearing a ring on that...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Harding
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pretty Little Liars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

‘PLL’ Star Ian Harding Got Married 2 Years Ago In Secret

In Pretty Little Liars, Ezra Fitz was known for keeping his romantic relationships quiet (because he was a teacher dating a student, but I digress). And, apparently, Ian Harding does the same — the keeping things quiet part — not the dating a student part, thank God. Harding married longtime girlfriend Sophie Hart, a LA-based photographer and set designer, two years ago. A source revealed to E! that the duo wed in an Oct. 2019 in a private wedding ceremony. Harding’s rep confirmed the marriage to Elite Daily.
TV SeriesPopculture

Cody Christian Reveals His Thoughts on a 'Pretty Little Liars' and 'Teen Wolf' Reunion (Exclusive)

Cody Christian has made a name for himself as Asher Adams in the hit CW series All American. However, the 26-year-old actor established himself as a rising star when he appeared in Pretty Little Liars and Teen Wolf. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Christian, who played Mike Montgomery in Pretty Little Liars and Theo Raeken in Teen Wolf, where he expressed if there were reunion shows for both series, he would definitely be game to appear!
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Pretty Little Liars reboot boss unveils first look at new cast

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin boss Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has unveiled the first look at the HBO reboot's new cast. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, August 10, the Riverdale writer shared a photo of Good Witch's Bailee Madison, Lethal Weapon's Chandler Kinney and Kally's Mashup actor Maia Reficco. In it, the...
Hidden Hills, CAPosted by
Dirt

‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Shay Mitchell Nabs Bucolic Hidden Hills Estate

Click here to read the full article. It’s no lie! Shay Mitchell is officially the latest celeb to buy in ritzy Hidden Hills, joining countless other famous faces now calling the guard-gated San Fernando Valley enclave home — from NFL star Matthew Stafford, Lil Wayne and Madonna to rapper Iggy Azalea, Jeffree Star and nearly every member of the Kardashian clan, just to name a few. Records reveal the “Pretty Little Liars” star — who parents a daughter with longtime partner Matte Babel, a former “Entertainment Tonight Canada” reporter — has doled out $7.2 million for a Mediterranean-inspired estate with nearly 8,000...
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

John Corbett Reveals He and Longtime Girlfriend Bo Derek Secretly Got Married in 2020

A well-kept secret! John Corbett revealed that he and his longtime girlfriend, Bo Derek, secretly tied the knot after nearly 20 years together — over seven months ago. “Around Christmastime, we got married,” the Sex and the City alum, 60, said during a Tuesday, August 3, appearance on The Talk. “We’re pretty private people, we didn’t make an announcement. All our friends and family knew. But this is the first time either one of us have said anything publicly about it because really we haven’t had an opportunity.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Tyla

People Are Comparing Cruel Summer To Pretty Little Liars

There's a new show over on Amazon Prime Video and if you're a Pretty Little Liars fan then you're gonna' love it. Cruel Summer landed on the platform last week and fans have been binge-watching it ever since. You can watch a trailer for the show below:. So what's it...
TV & Videosimdb.com

Love Is Blind Star Jessica Batten Details the Real Reason She Returned to the Show

As RuPaul's famous saying goes: "If you don't love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love somebody else?" That seems to be the motto Love Is Blind star Jessica Batten is living by these days. The reality TV personality, who appeared in the first season of the hit Netflix show, returned for an epic comeback on the new reunion series, Love Is Blind: After the Altar. Although Jessica didn't get closure with her ex-fiancé Mark Cuevas or make amends with couple Amber Pike and Matt Barnett, she ended up discovering something more significant about herself. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, July 30, the Netflix star shared a...
Weight LossPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’ News: Mykelti Reveals Baby Avalon Has Lost Weight

Alarming Sister Wives news has surfaced as Mykelti took to Instagram a week ago to reveal baby Avalon has lost weight. Is something wrong with Christine and Kody Brown’s granddaughter? Why is she losing weight? Fortunately, the new mother recognized how alarming her update was for Sister Wives fans. So, she proceeded to offer more information in the comments.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Adam Busby’s Baby Boy Knows How To Chill: See Sweet Photo

Adam Busby shared a precious photo of his baby boy chilling around the home. As OutDaughtered fans know, Adam and Danielle Busby were blessed with six beautiful girls. They have always said they wanted to have a son. But, Danielle cannot have any more children. The parents have admitted that if they were called to it and it felt right, they would look into adopting. But, it wasn’t something they were actively seeking out right now.
RelationshipsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison Apparently Got Divorced Almost A Year Ago, But News Is Just Coming Out Now

There are stars that are scrutinized and captured in public in all moments. Then there are other stars, who despite a level of fame and popularity, get away with being a little less front and center in the spotlight. Such is apparently true for Pawn Stars head honcho Rick Harrison, who got divorced back in 2020... and fans are just now learning the news almost a year later.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Pretty Little Liars Reboot's Premiere Title Revealed — What Does It Mean?

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, showrunner of HBO Max’s upcoming Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, has shared the title of the reboot’s first episode on social media, and it’s… kind of spooky. More from TVLineFBoy Island Creator Explains That Finale Twist, Shares Season 2 Wish List (An 'F-person Cinematic Universe'?!)The Hype EP Unpacks...

Comments / 0

Community Policy