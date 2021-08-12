Cancel
Movies

Hans Zimmer Composed a Second ‘Dune’ Score for Film’s Massive Behind-the-Scenes Book

By Zack Sharf
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust how massive is Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming “Dune” adaptation? Apparently it’s big enough to inspire two original Hans Zimmer scores. It was already known that Oscar winner Zimmer was composing the original score for Villeneuve’s “Dune” theatrical release, but now io9 confirms Zimmer has written additional and separate original score music inspired by the making-of “Dune” book that is being published in tandem with the film’s October release.

Hans Zimmer
Denis Villeneuve
Vogue Magazine

