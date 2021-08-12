Cancel
Music

Jennifer Hudson’s Aretha Franklin Isn’t Enough to Overcome Hollywood’s Lack of ‘Respect’ for Biopics and Musical Icons

By Clayton Davis
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Respect” — the new musical drama based starring Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin — is proof that the biopic is stale, and it’s time to rework the equation. We keep seeing the same thing. A child loves music, has crappy parental figures, faces struggles or physical ailments, gets famous, does drugs or drinks, and gets clean. Rinse and repeat. Not to be taken lightly, Jennifer Hudson is one of the best vocalists alive; however, Hollywood continues to lean on her aural talents in movies rather than provide her with substantive material to interpret and execute.

Jamie Foxx
Jennifer Hudson
Aretha Franklin
#Hollywood#Icons#Movies
