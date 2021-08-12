Cancel
‘Thor 2’ and ‘Terminator Genisys’ Director ‘Lost the Will to Make Movies’ After ‘Forceful’ Backlash

By Zack Sharf
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the fall release of “The Sopranos” prequel movie “The Many Saints of Newark,” director Alan Taylor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about how returning to HBO’s mafia franchise relit his filmmaking spark after it was demolished by back-to-back critical duds “Thor: The Dark World” and “Terminator: Genisys.” While Taylor earned acclaim and an Emmy Award for his work on television, his career nosedived after he failed to make a successful jump to feature filmmaking. Taylor’s “Thor: The Dark World” is widely considered among fans to be the worst movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

