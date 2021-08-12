Cancel
‘Vivo’: Depicting Colorful Havana, the Everglades, and Miami in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Animated Musical

By Bill Desowitz
Cover picture for the articleWhat makes the animated “Vivo” refreshingly different is its use of actual locations — Havana, the Everglades, and Miami — to chart the colorful road trip of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s singer-musician kinkajou title character. He’s on a mission to deliver a secret love song to retiring Miami legend, Marta (Gloria Estefan).

TV & VideosMiddletown Press

Netflix's 'Vivo' Takes Visual Inspiration From Vibrancy of Cuban Music

The look of Netflix’s new animated feature “Vivo” is informed by its vibrant Cuban music, a fusion of reggae and mambo. Production designer Carlos Zaragoza kept those lively sounds in mind as he created the visuals. Set across Havana, Key West, the Everglades and Miami, the film needed a unique...
TV & Videosnewstalk987.com

‘Vivo’ gets Lin-Manuel Miranda animated again in a sweet if slight adventure

After putting the wind in “Moana‘s” sails with his music and lyrics, Lin-Manuel Miranda brings his stage-honed chops to another animated movie in “Vivo,” a sweet if slight love story built around an inordinately resourceful kinkajou. Premiering on Netflix, Miranda’s songs elevate a small-boned effort — call it cute, without that being pejorative — with an unabashedly romantic streak.
Moviesclassical-music.com

Vivo soundtrack: who wrote the music to the Netflix animated film and can you buy the soundtrack?

Try BBC Music Magazine today and save 40% when you do!. Vivo is set to dazzle audiences with its musical pizzazz and adventurous spirit – not least because of the now cult status of its creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, the man behind Hamilton and In the Heights. Vivo is an animated musical comedy film for kids and families, heading straight to Netflix. You’ll hear Miranda-esque Latino rap, as well as vibrant Latin rhythms and orchestrations.
Moviesgreensboro.com

Worth Watching: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Is ‘Mr. Corman,’ Lin-Manuel Miranda Is ‘Vivo,’ Up Close and Personal with Luke Bryan and Val Kilmer, Summer Olympics

If it’s Friday, it must be a busy streaming day. Give an Apple to Mr. Corman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s return to TV as star-writer-director. Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda gives voice to a musical honey bear in Netflix’s animated Vivo. Country music’s Luke Bryan and movie star Val Kilmer get personal in new documentaries. As the Summer Games enter the final weekend, highlights include the gold-medal basketball match between USA and France.
Theater & DanceBroadway.com

Listen to a New Lin-Manuel Miranda Original Song from Vivo, Performed by Gloria Estefan

Get ready to dance! A new Lin-Manuel Miranda original song from Vivo, Netflix's upcoming movie musical that stars Miranda as a singing kinkajou (that's a tropical rainforest mammal, FYI) on a quest to deliver a love song, has been released ahead of the film's August 6 premiere. The song, "Inside Your Heart," is performed by Gloria Estefan, who lends her voice to the film along with Zoe Saldana, Juan de Marcos González, Michael Rooker, Brian Tyree Henry, Nicole Byer, Leslie David Baker, Katie Lowes and more. Miranda wrote several new songs for the movie musical, including "Keep the Beat” and “My Own Drum (Remix).” Miranda, who is already a Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner, could earn an Oscar and become an EGOT thanks to these songs, In the Heights, and Miranda's upcoming directorial debut Tick, Tick... BOOM!. Check out the teaser for Inside Your Heart" below to learn about the heart of Vivo.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Vivo review: Lin-Manuel Miranda hits the right notes again

Vivo takes notes from some of the animated Disney movies of yesteryear — like The Lion King, Aristocats, or 101 Dalmations — but with an added sense of heart. Vivo is a kinkajou who can communicate with people through his music. Voiced by Miranda, the little creature raps with its owner Andrés (Juan de Marcos González) through the streets of Havana, giving both the character and the film as a whole an incredible sense of musicality.
TV & VideosDecider

Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Tug On Your Heart Strings in Netflix’s ‘Vivo’

If you don’t know what a kinkajou is, don’t worry, Lin-Manuel Miranda has a rap for that in his new animated movie Vivo, which began streaming on Netflix today. While the character that Miranda voices may look like a cute little monkey, a kinkajou is not, technically, a primate. Rather, kinkajous are tropical rainforest mammals more closely related to a raccoon.
TV & VideosPosted by
POPSUGAR

Netflix's Animated Musical Vivo Normalizes Latinx Representation For Us All

"I like the girl and the monkey the best," says my 4-and-a-half-year-old daughter after watching Vivo. The latest film from In the Heights creators Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes follows a kinkajou or Latin American "honey bear" named Vivo on his quest to complete the dying wish of his first human friend, Andrés. Along the way, he reluctantly teams up with Andrés' grand-niece Gaby, a purple-haired misfit and the girl my daughter particularly liked. And she's not wrong to zero in on these two — their developing friendship is particularly sweet and poignant.
MoviesRaleigh News & Observer

What to Watch on Friday: We get a new animated film from Lin-Manuel Miranda

Tokyo Olympic Games - The 2020 (2021) Olympic Games are happening through August 8, with events broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics Channel, USA Network, Golf Channel and CNBC -- plus streaming on Peacock on other NBC apps. Check out our guide that explains the different TV/cable channels, websites, apps and streaming services that offer Olympic Games coverage — plus schedule highlights.
TV & VideosPosted by
POPSUGAR

Vivo: What to Know Before Watching the Sweet and Silly Animated Musical With Your Kids

Netflix's latest animated feature for kids, Vivo, is a colorful and lively musical filled with songs your kids will want to play on repeat and comedic moments the whole family will laugh at. When a kinkajou named Vivo (Lin-Manuel Miranda) leaves Cuba to track down a famous singer in Miami, he finds himself on the adventure with a new friend, a young girl named Gabi (Ynairaly Simo). Along the way he learns important lessons about embracing second chances, following your dreams, and marching to the beat of your own drum.
TV & VideosPolygon

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Vivo can’t escape the shadow of Hamilton, even with astounding animation

Netflix’s animated adventure Vivo has a weird origin story. Lin-Manuel Miranda originally pitched the movie to DreamWorks in 2010, before his Hamilton days. The project ended up at Sony Animation, where it was fast-tracked and fine-tuned with High School Musical screenwriter Peter Barsocchini. Slated for a 2020 theatrical release, Vivo was eventually shifted to 2021, then sold off to Netflix, where it’s finally available to stream.
MoviesBoston Herald

‘Vivo’ a vivid animated tale of love, music and Cuban culture

Grade: A- Another winner from Sony Animation and Netflix after their recent hit “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” the computer-generated musical “Vivo” arrives with a gigantic bounce of sound and color provided by the visuals and the music of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alex Lacamoire (“Hamilton”). “Vivo” manages to combine elements...
MoviesEW.com

Vivo review: Lin-Manuel Miranda's rapping kinkajou movie could use a little less rapping kinkajou

Forget pirates. Vivo takes place in the modern Caribbean, all neon waves and pastel clothes, with Cuban beats echoing across the Florida straits all the way to Miami. The musical adventure (streaming Friday on Netflix) stars Lin-Manuel Miranda as the voice of Vivo, a kinkajou who works as the animal half of a street-performing duo. The opening number takes place on the streets of Havana, with a tune that lets Miranda mix his chatter-rap version of Broadway with a generous helping of local musical flavor. Non-animated Havana has lately been the sight of vast anti-government protests. Your mileage for a cheerful cartoon in that setting may vary, and even second graders will find the politics rather hazy.
Moviesmetaflix.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘tick, tick … BOOM!’ Set to Open AFI Fest

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s much anticipated directorial debut “tick, tick … BOOM!” is timed to detonate Nov. 10 as the Netflix film opens the 35th edition of AFI Fest with a screening at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre. The festival, scheduled for Nov. 10-14, is being billed as a hybrid one with both...

