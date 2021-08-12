Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

‘Not Going Quietly’ Review: An Emotionally Stirring, Politically Rousing Doc About Tireless Healthcare Activist Ady Barkan

By Tomris Laffly
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tireless advocate for progressive social justice causes, attorney Ady Barkan got diagnosed with terminal Als in 2016. It was only a matter of time that the regular motor functions and vocal abilities of the energetic Santa Barbara resident — an adoring husband to his wife Rachael and the brand-new father of baby Carl — would begin to deteriorate. The 32-year-old Barkan obviously knew that he was dying, with only a handful of years left to live based on his doctors’ estimations. But in Nicholas Bruckman’s compassionate “Not Going Quietly,” a clearsighted and traditionally inspirational documentary portrait of Barkan’s rise to prominence in the healthcare debate, Barkan rightfully indicates that dealing with insurance then was far worse than this harrowing awareness. Simply put, he needed a breathing machine to stay alive, but his insurance company refused to pay for it, flagging the device as “experimental.”

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ady Barkan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Doc#Insurance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Advocacyeasyreadernews.com

“Not Going Quietly” – Make your mark [MOVIE REVIEW]

“Not Going Quietly” is the inspirational and true story of Ady Barkan. Trained as a lawyer, he never followed a path of least resistance. Always a defender of social justice causes, Ady found his true calling when he was afflicted by an incurable illness. Young, 32, the father of a newborn, Ady was diagnosed with ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Among terminal illnesses, this is at the top of the food chain for cruelty as the afflicted are condemned to watch the body waste away in front of their eyes, brain function intact as the voice goes, respiratory function deteriorates, and motor skills disintegrate. Life expectancy is usually between three to five years after diagnosis, although it can be more or less for no real discernable reason.
CelebritiesForward

How Ady Barkan’s story sparked a movement

When Nicholas Bruckman met Ady Barkan in early 2018, he was prepared to be bummed out. Barkan had just confronted then-Senator Jeff Flake on an airplane with his personal tragedy. “I’m 33. I have an 18-month-old son, and out of nowhere I was diagnosed with ALS,” Barkan told Flake, urging...
MoviesNew Haven Register

Ady Barkan, Amy Landecker and Jon Favreau Talk Heroism at 'Not Going Quietly' Premiere

The 37-year-old has spent his life advocating for progressive causes, and his work has only increased in fervor since he was diagnosed with the terminal neurodegenerative disease ALS in 2016. “Not Going Quietly,” the SXSW audience award-winning documentary by Nicholas Bruckman, tells the story of his life and Be A Hero, his movement for healthcare reform in America.
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

“Resilience, Grace And Humor”: Activist Ady Barkan Fights Good Fight In ‘Not Going Quietly,’ Despite ALS Diagnosis

Each day progressive activist Ady Barkan, who is battling the debilitating and incurable disease ALS, faces a difficult reality: “I got a lot to say and not a lot of time left to say it in.” Barkan, 37, makes that observation in Not Going Quietly, the new documentary about his life and work that opens today in theaters in New York and L.A. The film follows Barkan on what, under the circumstances, is an almost super-human task—a cross country tour in 2018 aiming to flip the House from Republican to Democratic control, and to spotlight Republican attempts to gut medical coverage...
EntertainmentPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

SXSW Winner ‘Not Going Quietly’ Celebrates Activist and ALS Survivor Ady Barkan at Premiere

Ady Barker is “excited to be rejuvenating our democracy with thousands of [his] closest friends” — or at least that’s what he told Jon Favreau in 2017 when Barkan was a guest on Favreau’s podcast Pod Save America. Despite fighting a terminal illness, it was his passion for a cause greater than himself that brought Barkan onto the podcast that day, and it’s that continued perseverance that keeps his work going today. Even so, Barkan — a progressive political activist with ALS — joked to a rooftop filled with his closest friends and supporters that he was really in it for...
Movies48hills.org

Screen Grabs: A stricken hero fights for better healthcare in ‘Not Going Quietly’

As more and more people seem eager to deny reality—whether it’s election results, climate change, or a pandemic that’s killed millions—there seems to be a parallel growing thirst for that very thing onscreen. Or maybe it’s just that the ever-rising need for home viewing fodder has boosted feature documentaries, once the low man on the totem pole of commercial entertainment. Now it seems nearly as many docs get released each week as narrative films, even if they still tend to get less attention.
Visual ArtPosted by
Upworthy

25 pictures that show what white privilege looks like

Trigger warning: This article contains images and themes of race-motivated violence that may be distressing to some readers. The past year, 2020, saw protests break out in all 50 states in America over the police killing George Floyd. Protests raged on and highlighted the systemic racism that still plagues America. The pandemic then took hold all over America and within no time saw protests from the white community about not being able to get haircuts, refusing to wear masks, and refusing to get vaccinated. The protests highlighted more than anything what white privilege looks like. While the Black community was fighting to just exist, many white people were refusing to listen to scientists and doctors that would help contain the virus. More than a year on, it's become evident that vaccines work, to the point that 97% of the people getting hospitalized after contracting the virus are unvaccinated people. Many conservatives and right-wing media have quite often justified their right to protest the CDC guidelines by citing the Black Lives Matter protests and it reveals white privilege more than anything.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Tyrin Turner AKA Caine from ‘Menace II Society’ Has a Beautiful Wife & Twins - Meet His Family

Tyrin Turner was one of the most famous actors in 1993. Now he seems to have faded into a more background view away from the spotlight and has become a husband and father. Tyrin Turner is one of the best-known American film and television actors. Tyrin became very famous in 1993 when he played the role of Kaydee “Caine” Lawson in the movie "Menace II Society."
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

My Mother Abandoned Me for Money and Paid Terribly for Her Mistake – Story of the Day

My mother left us to pursue her dream of being a famous Hollywood actress and didn’t want anything to do with us when she got famous. But karma punished her harshly for it. “I’m sorry, Adam. I have to go. This great executive producer has offered me a chance to make it big,” I heard my mother tell my father. When I reached the living room, I saw that she had her bags all packed.
SocietyWashington Post

While most Americans say talking about racism and slavery is good for society, survey reveals deep divides

About US is an initiative by The Washington Post to explore issues of identity in the United States. Sign up for the newsletter. Just over half of American adults say that the renewed focus on racism and discrimination is a good thing for society, according to a new Pew Research Center survey taken amid a national debate over how best to address the nation’s history.
Healthstudybreaks.com

The Theory of Post Traumatic Slave Syndrome Explains the Psychological Consequences of Oppression

Dr. Joy DeGruy notes that many aspects of Black culture in America have developed from generational trauma due to slavery. It is inevitable that any system such as slavery will leave a mark on a race of people. Yet, how long would that mark be expected to last? Dr. Joy DeGruy is a well-known researcher and educator in the field of social work and higher education, and much of her work focuses on the lasting effects of slavery and how they show up in the Black community today. She is well known for her theory of Post Traumatic Slave Syndrome and her accompanying book on the topic.
SocietyHolland Sentinel

Barbara Mezeske: We need to accept the ugly past of racism to change the future

During the 1960s, I remember a conversation with college friends about the history classes we had taken in high school. We all rolled our eyes about how our studies ended abruptly when the school year ran out — some of us made it to World War I, some to World War II. None of us had studied the Korean War. There was always too much “old” history for our teachers to pay much attention to the 20th century.
MoviesPosted by
The Hill

Cancel culture has plenty of culture left to cancel

Quick, name the movie featuring this famous line: “I was born a poor black child.”. It wasn’t “12 Years a Slave,” “Moonlight” or “The Color Purple.” Steve Martin’s 1979 comedy, “The Jerk,” kicked off with that howler, spoken by the unassailably white star himself. Problematic? Very likely in our cancel...

Comments / 0

Community Policy