FN keeps track of all of our earnings coverage for retailers and footwear companies here. August 17: Walmart (WMT) Earnings: Adjusted earnings per share was: $1.78 compared to estimates of $1.57. Sales: Total revenue was $141.0 billion, up 2.4%. Walmart US comp-store sales were up 5.2%. CEO Comments: “We had another strong quarter in every part of our business. Our global eCommerce sales are on track to reach $75 billion by the end of the year, further strengthening our position as a leader in omnichannel,” said Wlmart president and CEO Doug McMillon. Outlook: Walmart raised its outlook and expects US comp sales of 5% to...