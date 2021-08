It’s hard to pick an upcoming Jason Momoa project that I’m most excited about, but Dune just may make the top of the list. The long-awaited adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel that was previously translated into movie form in 1984 is almost here, and Momoa can’t stop hyping us up about it. Apparently the film, which has now been seen by the star on the big screen, is pretty sweet - but it would be even better if it got the Snyder Cut treatment.