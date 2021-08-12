People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan review – Kurupt FM crew go global

HIGH Being able to pee on command cracked me up…. LOW …for about five minutes. WTF God, I am really afraid of growing old. I see growing old as something scary. While some wait for the day they can kick back, relax and enjoy their golden years, I feel immense pressure to try and do all I can before then. Instead of enjoying life, I’m trying not to let it catch up to me. I’m sure most people my age (and those who are older!) share the same anxieties. I just don’t like the idea of waiting for my body to shut down and becoming a burden to others — these sentiments are shared in films like Make Way for Tomorrow, Tokyo Story, and Amour. Just Die Already seems to take this idea and runs with it in a different direction, which I can appreciate. If only a more interesting experience was attached to it.