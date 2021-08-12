People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan review – Kurupt FM crew go global
Brentford's doziest pirate radio team star in a fish-out-of-water showbiz satire halfway between The Office and Spinal Tap. Despite having gone off the air in 2018, the BBC mockumentary series People Just Do Nothing, centred on the defiantly clueless crew of a west London pirate radio station, has continued to grow a cult audience. So a movie spinoff is well-deserved and much anticipated, even if, like its smalltime protagonists, it is hardly destined for mass appeal.
