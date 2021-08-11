A food-lover's guide to The Grove neighborhood in St. Louis

Considered to be one of the most diverse and vibrant neighborhoods in St. Louis, The Grove has something for everybody. The main strip, Manchester Avenue, is littered with restaurants, bars and more, making it an ideal stretch for a walking food tour or pub crawl. Whether you are craving an indulgent breakfast sandwich, a nutrient-packed bowl, a Middle Eastern kabob served over rice or an upscale modern American dinner, there's something waiting for you.