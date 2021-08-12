Cancel
Ports ramp up for offshore wind, but will it be fast enough?

By Jonathan Barnes
workboat.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe huge need to create all the staging facilities for expected offshore wind growth in the U.S. will take time to solve, and many states are working on it. The capacity at ports for such growth is nowhere near where it will need to be; that will take many years. But, though much planning and infrastructure work needs to be done, industry professionals are hopeful.

#Offshore Wind Power#Wind Energy#Offshore Wind Farm#Siemens Gamesa#St James Marine#Dominion Energy
