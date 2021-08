You are not alone if you have spent much of the last two days cleaning up after a pair of storms hit Door and Kewaunee counties this week. Approximately 190 customers were without power throughout the peninsula at one point Wednesday evening, but as of 5 a.m. Thursday those homes have had their service restored. The storms caused several downed trees and other debris to cover area roadways. The National Weather Service in Green Bay reported that Kewaunee County residents were greeted with a second band of storms shortly before 4:15 p.m. with the possibility of 70-mile per hour winds. The surge resulted in several down trees and blocked roadways. It prompted the City of Algoma to host brush-pick-up days today (Thursday 8/12) and August 18th so residents can clean up after the storm. We will have more on the aftermath of Tuesday and Wednesday’s storms as information becomes available.