Debbie Allen Will Be Presented with the Television Academy’s Governors Award at 2021 Emmys

By Rachel Montpelier
womenandhollywood.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDebbie Allen will need to make some room on her mantle — the Television Academy’s Governors Award will soon take its place among her three Emmys, Golden Globe, Olivier Award, and 10 NAACP Image Awards. According to Variety, Allen will receive the Governors Award at the 2021 Emmys. The honor is given to “an individual or organization in the television arts and sciences whose achievement is so exceptional and universal in nature that it goes beyond the scope of annual Emmy Awards recognition.”

