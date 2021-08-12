Debbie Allen Will Be Presented with the Television Academy’s Governors Award at 2021 Emmys

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square was just “a perfect little storm,” executive producer, star and composer Parton said during a panel for the Warner Bros Television movie at Talesbuzz’s Contenders Television: The Nominees awards-season event. “Who knew that when we were creating this movie, that it would be aired in the middle of the pandemic, and it would bring so much joy and so much hope to millions of people around the world? I think that was one of greatest gifts that we gave and didn’t even know quite when we were doing it that we were going to help uplift the world.”