Mayor’s Message – August 2021

With so much good happening in our city, I do have to start this month by addressing a serious matter: the termination of Lance Nosse from the position of Police Chief. In mid-April, after serious allegations of misconduct were brought to my attention by employees of the City and the Kirtland Police Department, I immediately asked that our Law Department have these matters investigated. Unfortunately, over the next two months, that process of discovery validated those concerns as well as other facts that ultimately led to my request for City Council to confirm my removal of Mr. Nosse from employment with the City. On Tuesday, August 3rd, City Council agreed and voted to remove Mr. Nosse as Chief of Police. As our thoughts and prayers continue for Mr. Nosse and his family, we now have the responsibility to move our Police Department and city forward.