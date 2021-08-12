Cancel
Pasadena, CA

Improve Your Basketball Skills at Pasadena Waldorf Sports Training Camps

pasadenanow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBasketball skills are on display this week at the Pasadena Waldorf School (PWS) Sports Training Camps. Coaches Tahniya Sweatt, Steffen Ghantous and Athletic Director Blake Bailey are having a great time working on basketball fundamentals with students from grades 5-12. Next week: Volleyball. Sports Training Camps are open to all students from any school or homeschool entering grades 5-12. Learn more and sign up via the link: https://programregistration.veracross.com/App/pasadena/ProgramRegistration/athleticteamsports/Landing/Public.

