University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Ombuds Day Activity Oct. 14

 5 days ago

In cooperation with the Faculty Center, the ombuds office will celebrate Ombuds Day, Oct. 14, with an exciting and educational activity open to all UNLV employees. Ombuds Day is an annual day of recognition for the ombuds profession organized by the American Bar Association Section of Despute Resolution. This year, the theme of Ombuds Day is "Exploring Options to Resolve Conflict Together." UNLV's ombuds, David G. Schwartz, will host an interactive role play exercise at the Faculty Center.

