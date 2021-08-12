CDC Urges Pregnant Women To Get COVID Vaccine

The CDC is urging all pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The advice comes as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. Plus, the family of a Vista man who died by suicide while in county jail is suing the county for wrongful death. Also, one year after Joseph DeAngelo was sentenced to life in prison for committing a string of rapes and murders in the 1970s and 1980s, survivors of his crimes are speaking up and inviting others to do the same. In addition, more and more arts and live performance venues are requiring patrons to either have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend, we take a look at how restrictions might be enforced. And, from the archives, a look back at the history of San Onofre, one of the legendary surf beaches of the world. Finally, KPBS’ Summer Music Series continues with the downtempo dub sounds of Boostive.