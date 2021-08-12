Cancel
Scale Your Virtual Care Strategy to Rising-Risk Populations with Deviceless Remote Patient Monitoring

healthitsecurity.com
 5 days ago

Examine the 3 major challenges associated with legacy device-based remote patient monitoring and learn how a deviceless strategy can overcome them. In a recent survey, 88% of population health executives planned to add remote patient monitoring as a key component of their virtual care strategy. Yet, not all RPM is created equally. From patient copays to WiFi requirements, there are many barriers to patients engaging with the technology.

healthitsecurity.com

Comments / 0

#Population Health#Mental Health#Caresignal
