Scale Your Virtual Care Strategy to Rising-Risk Populations with Deviceless Remote Patient Monitoring

After almost one and a half years of the pandemic, measures to protect oneself against an infection have become an integral part of everyday life for many people. For example, in the latest BfR-Corona-Monitor conducted by the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR), 96 percent of respondents say they continue to wear a mask. Also, 75 percent continue to pay attention to keeping their distance from other people. "The vast majority of respondents continue to rate both the mandatory distance and the quarantine measures as appropriate," says BfR-President Professor Dr. Dr. Andreas Hensel. "However, the number of those who state that they leave their homes less frequently has noticeably declined in recent weeks and is currently at 40 percent. Only 54 percent meet with friends and family less often."