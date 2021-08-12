Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

SU Repeats as WAC Academic Excellence Winner

Seattle University
 5 days ago

The Redhawks, who took home the accolades last year, shared the honor with Utah Valley for this academic calendar. “I am so impressed by the dedication and determination demonstrated by Seattle U student athletes during a particularly challenging year,” says Seattle U Director of Athletics Shaney Fink. “This award is a reflection of the commitment to the Redhawk Experience program launched last fall. I am grateful to the faculty and staff, along with coaches and administrators, who support Redhawk student athlete excellence in the classroom, in athletics and in the community, every single day.”

www.seattleu.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Seattle, WA
College Sports
Local
Washington College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wac#Academic Excellence#Athletics Shaney Fink#Redhawk#Gpa#Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
U.S. PoliticsABC News

Food stamp benefits get permanent boost thanks to Biden administration

Millions of Americans who struggle to get food on the table will soon receive new assistance thanks to a historic increase in funding. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a reevaluation to its Thrifty Food Plan, marking the first major update in over 45 years to reflect current cost realities for low-income families.

Comments / 0

Community Policy