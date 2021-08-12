SU Repeats as WAC Academic Excellence Winner

The Redhawks, who took home the accolades last year, shared the honor with Utah Valley for this academic calendar. “I am so impressed by the dedication and determination demonstrated by Seattle U student athletes during a particularly challenging year,” says Seattle U Director of Athletics Shaney Fink. “This award is a reflection of the commitment to the Redhawk Experience program launched last fall. I am grateful to the faculty and staff, along with coaches and administrators, who support Redhawk student athlete excellence in the classroom, in athletics and in the community, every single day.”