Shareah Elbert-Ajogbor
Strategic Partnerships Manager at Western Governors University. Shareah Elbert-Ajogbor, DBA, MBA, has been named Strategic Partnerships Manager in Georgia. She will work with Kim Estep, the Vice President of WGU’s Southeast region, and other leaders to implement student-driven initiatives, maximize alumni engagement, and grow relationships with local organizations to further education opportunities for current and prospective students. She has spent the previous five years in a student-facing role as a program mentor with WGU’s College of Business.www.bizjournals.com
