New Staten Island Ferry due in New York ahead of schedule

By WorkBoat Staff
workboat.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Staten Island Ferry Michael H. Ollis is due in New York Harbor Saturday, ahead of the estimated 12-day delivery time. Midday Thursday the 320'x70'x21'6" ferry and Dann Ocean Towing’s 115’x32’x15’ ocean tug Colonel were abeam Cape Hatteras, averaging 8.5 knots on the 1,571-nautical-mile trip from Eastern Shipbuilding Group’s (ESG) Port St. Joe, Fla., facility to New York. They left Aug. 6 with a five-man crew.

