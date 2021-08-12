Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worcester, MA

Lab Partners Research Canine Stem Cells—Holy Cross Student Summer Series

By Meredith Fidrocki
College of the Holy Cross
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNakesha Agyapong ’22 and Ethan Trim ’22 have teamed up with Professor Julia Paxson to research canine aging through the Weiss Summer Research Program. Senior biology majors Nakesha Agyapong ’22 and Ethan Trim ’22 have been lab partners since meeting through the First-Year Advancement Program (FRAP). For the last three years, they have worked together in the lab of Associate Professor of Biology Julia Paxson, DVM, where they’ve helped show that stem cells in canines of varying ages behave differently. This summer, as part of the Weiss Summer Research Program, the longtime lab partners investigated why — with the hope that their research into canine aging could one day help humans age better.

news.holycross.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
City
Worcester, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#New Lab#Canines#Advancement Program#Holy Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
U.S. PoliticsABC News

Food stamp benefits get permanent boost thanks to Biden administration

Millions of Americans who struggle to get food on the table will soon receive new assistance thanks to a historic increase in funding. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a reevaluation to its Thrifty Food Plan, marking the first major update in over 45 years to reflect current cost realities for low-income families.

Comments / 0

Community Policy