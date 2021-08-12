Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Grain inspections down but wheat rebounds, USDA says

By WorkBoat Staff
workboat.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the week ending Aug. 5, total inspections of grain (corn, wheat, and soybeans) for export from all major U.S. export regions totaled 1.41 million metric tons (mmt), the U.S. Department of Agiculture reported today. Total grain inspections were down 29% from the previous week, down 47% from last year,...

www.workboat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#Soybeans#Gtr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Rising grain prices drain Arkansas’ catfish industry

Four states—Mississippi, Alabama, Texas and Arkansas—produce 97% of catfish sales in the United States. U.S. catfish sales were $371 million during 2020, down 2% from $380 million the previous year. Last year, U.S. farm-raised catfish production was 324 million pounds from 59,305 acres of water. Arkansas produced 15.7 million of...
AgricultureLancaster Farming

Opinion: Revisit Seed Company Mergers, Open Markets for Farmers

On July 9, the White House released an ambitious executive order to increase competition in many sectors of the American economy. I, like many other agricultural producers, was quite happy to see agriculture as one of the sectors put under a microscope. The Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the...
Agriculturevanceairscoop.com

Grains spike on surprise USDA cuts

Howdy market watchers. Thursday’s USDA report was indeed the catalyst for grains as I wrote last week. In fact, there wasn’t much at all going on until the fireworks from the monthly World Supply, Demand and Crop Production reports were released. In a surprise move, the USDA lowered U.S. average...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat ends mixed, near 8-1/2-year high amid global supply fears

CHICAGO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures took a breather on Monday after setting 8-1/2-year highs last week on concerns about tightening supplies in exporting countries hit by harsh weather. Russian agriculture consultancy Sovecon trimmed its forecast for Russia's crop by 0.3% from last week in...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat edges higher as global supply concerns mount

CANBERRA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Tuesday, recouping all losses from the previous session, as concerns about global supplies kept prices near a more than eight-year high. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.4% at $7.63-1/2 a bushel...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

U.S. corn and soybean crops go backward, USDA reports

U.S. corn and soybean crop conditions drop. Overall, both crops’ progress remains only slightly above their five-year averages, according to the USDA Crop Progress Report. As of Sunday, the U.S. had 73% of its corn crop in the dough stage vs. 68% five-year average. Also, 22% of the nation’s corn...
AgriculturePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

USDA Slashes Corn Yield 4.9 Bushel an Acre [Listen]

This morning at 11:00 the USDA released the August Supply Demand Report. Traders anticipated the USDA would drop the National Average corn yield by about 2 bushel an acre and soybeans around one half a bushel. Well, the USDA slashed the corn yield by 4.9 bushel an acre and beans .8 bushel an acre. This morning when the markets opened corn was trading a couple cents lower. Just after the report was released corn was up over 35 cents a bushel and beans were up about 15 cents a bushel!
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy futures rise on U.S. export demand; wheat retreats

CHICAGO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on steady export demand and uncertainty over the U.S. crop on Tuesday, while profit-taking dragged down wheat futures after a rally, traders said. Corn futures were near unchanged. Gains in soybeans came after the U.S. Department of Agriculture...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

The USDA Throws out Early Estimates of Canadian Production

The USDA has stuck out its neck in August with sharp revisions lower shown for Canada's all-wheat production (including durum) as well as canola. While the estimates will attract debate, they more closely reflect the situation faced than is currently shown by the Canadian government. The first official production estimates will not be released until Aug. 30 in Canada, while revisions to capture a lower harvested area this growing season will not be seen until the December production of field crops report.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat up for third session, near 8-1/2-year high on supply woes

SINGAPORE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for a third day on Monday, trading near last session's 8-1/2-year top as tightening supplies in key exporting countries buoyed the market. Soybeans jumped to their highest in more than two weeks, while corn was largely unchanged. "The rally is about...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Russian wheat prices jump after steep cuts to USDA forecast

MOSCOW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices rose sharply last week, tracking price growth in Chicago and Paris on worries over global supply, analysts said on Monday. The concerns were inflated after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) cut its forecast for the 2021/22 global wheat crop last week, citing poor weather in producers including Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in August was $287 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $20 from the previous week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Another consultancy, Sovecon, recorded an $18 rise to $286 a tonne, adding that barley was up $12 at $245. "It was a perfect storm," said IKAR head Dmitry Rylko. "The most recent USDA report caused a sharp rise in international wheat values, including Russia's." The USDA cut its estimate for Russia's 2021 wheat crop by 12.5 million tonnes to 72.5 million tonnes. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd 14,350 roubles/t +900 rbls class wheat, ($195.49) European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 37,825 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Domestic 94,325 rbls/t +2,000 rbls sunflower oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,245/t +$15 oil (IKAR) - soybeans 49,400 rbls/t +2,000 rbls (Sovecon) - white sugar, $584.5/t +$10.5 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 73.4050 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
IndustryPosted by
Power 96

MN Commodity Broker Bullish News Hidden In USDA Report

On Thursday the USDA Released the August Supply Demand Report. Shortly after the Report we saw soybeans trade up 15 cents and corn was up about 35 cents. By the close beans were about unchanged and corn was well off the daily highs too. The USDA cut the U.S. national bean yield by .8 bushels an acre but the market was quite surprised when the corn yield was slashed almost 5 bushel an acre.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Wheat Challenges Contract Highs; Soybeans Advance

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is down 1/4 cent, November soybeans are up 9 1/2 cents and Kansas City September wheat is 5 1/4 cents higher. CME Globex Recap: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are higher with European markets mostly higher and Asian markets lower. The bond market is lower. Weather in the Plains and Midwest remains mostly active over the next few days, with some rains falling in Kansas, southern Nebraska and Missouri early Friday. Thursday’s USDA and WASDE report was bullish for corn and wheat production and stocks. The expanding cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant remains a concern for demand, with crude oil again lower.
Halliday, NDKFYR-TV

Wheat harvest rolls on

HALLIDAY, N.D. - USDA reports nearly half of North Dakota’s spring wheat crop has been harvested. That’s ahead of the average, and many producers weren’t even sure they’d have anything to harvest. Still, the drought has taken a toll. This has been a year like no other for Halliday producer...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Wheat's Weather Woes

We had thought that the wheat numbers could generate the biggest fireworks in Thursday's crop production and WASDE reports and they did, but we didn't think USDA would be that aggressive in chopping global output and stocks as much as they did. Give them credit as what looked like the...
AgricultureSidney Herald

USDA releases August 2021 crop production numbers

Based on August 1 conditions, oat production in Montana is forecast at a record low 700,000 bushels, according to the Aug. 1 Agricultural Yield Survey conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. This forecast is down 36% from the July 1 forecast and down 59% from the 2020 crop. Acreage harvested is expected to total 20,000 acres, down 18,000 acres from the 38,000 acres harvested last year. Oat yield is forecast at 35.0 bushels per acre, down 20.0 bushels per acre from the July 1 forecast and down 10.0 bushels per acre from last year. If realized, this would be the lowest yield since 31.0 bushels per acre in 1988. As of Aug. 1, Montana’s oat crop condition was rated 38% very poor, 40% poor, 20% fair, 1% good and 1% excellent. Oat harvest was at 15% complete, compared with 1% last year.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Bullish Corn, Wheat Numbers Send Markets Sharply Higher

Traders had the wrong envelope prior to the August USDA and WASDE report which found corn and beans with sharp losses ahead of the release. However, bullish yield and production numbers on corn and wheat on both the domestic and world front sent markets skyward. The report on soybeans was perhaps more neutral, but still tight oilseed stocks sent that market following to the upside, only to retreat later in the session.

Comments / 0

Community Policy