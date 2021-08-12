Cancel
Tri-County Safe Harbor Receives $50,000 Donation

By Jack Hall
radioresultsnetwork.com
 5 days ago

Tri County Safe Harbor, Inc. is pleased to announce that they have received a $50,000 donation from Greg and Linda Yagodzinski. This donation will supplement federal, local and state grant funding in order to continue to operate the agency. Tri County Safe Harbor serves victims of intimate partner domestic violence,...

