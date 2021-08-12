Tri-County Safe Harbor Receives $50,000 Donation

Solid Ground Equine Assisted Activities and Therapy received a $1,200 donation from Wilsonart. After a tour of the barn and arena, the company decided to sponsor two children and two veterans to receive services at Solid Ground. The two children selected for the scholarship have had to endure trauma, pain, abuse, and suffering. Coming to Solid Ground allows them time to smile, feel joy and happiness, and develop close bonds of trust with the horses. The two veteran recipients have served the U.S. and not without cost. The horses bring calm and healing to these individuals as they are struggling with the effects of PTSD, anxiety and depression. The services provided can have a huge impact on their lives by improving overall health and wellness. The donation provided by Wilsonart will help support four individuals who, without it, would not otherwise be able to attend the facility.